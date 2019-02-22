If popular opinion matters so much, let it determine the fate of Senate Bill 42.
The Legislature passed SB 42 on Thursday, selling out Colorado voters to California, New York and a few other densely populated states. Gov. Jared Polis plans to sign the measure into law, and we can only hope he changes his mind.
Still bitter over the slam-dunk Electoral College defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016, disproportionate numbers of House and Senate Democrats voted on SB 42 to join The Sore Loser Compact with other blue states. Supporters prefer calling it The National Vote Interstate Compact.
If Polis signs the bill, Colorado becomes the 12th state that agrees to turn over all of its electoral votes to whomever wins the popular vote for the presidency. With Colorado, the compact has 181 combined votes. It needs membership comprising at least 270 votes, the number needed to win an election, before the compact takes effect.
If the compact acquires enough votes, it means potential disenfranchisement for Colorado. Voters here could elect a Democrat. Yet, if a Republican wins the popular vote all nine of Colorado’s electoral votes would go to the Republican. Or vice versa. It means Colorado capitulates to the weight of popular sentiment disproportionately controlled by large coastal cities.
Do not despair. Partisan politicians cannot stomp on the will of the people unless the people allow it.
Knowing this, Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese filed paperwork with the Colorado secretary of state on Thursday to set in motion a ballot measure designed to salvage Colorado’s presidential votes and the wisdom of our country’s founders.
“Giving Colorado’s votes for president to voters in other states creates the very real potential of Colorado voters being disenfranchised,” said Pugliese, an attorney concerned about protecting the Constitution.
The Constitution’s 12th Amendment establishes the Electoral College voting system as a check against large, special-interest population centers imposing their will on small states. Additionally, the Constitution’s Compact Clause says “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress … enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State.”
That seems pretty clear. It also seems clear that politicians who resent the Constitution care little about what it says.
Wilson, Pugliese and other defenders of the Constitution will circulate petitions for a ballot measure that asks a simple question: “Shall the following Act of the General Assembly be approved: An Act, concerning adoption of an agreement among the states to elect the President of the United States by national popular vote, being Senate Bill No. 19-042?”
“My motivation is to make sure we protect Colorado votes by making sure people have an opportunity to vote on this,” Pugliese said.
Since filing with the secretary Thursday morning, supporters have inundated Pugliese with encouraging calls, texts and emails.
Colorado voters overwhelmingly elected Democrats to lead the legislative and executive branches of state government. They did not vote for overreach so aggressive it threatens a fundamental founding principle of the republic.
Now voters must commandeer state governance, again, as they have done so many times before. They should sign the petition, then vote “no” on Senate Bill 42. Don’t let doctrinaire politicians give the will of Colorado voters to Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.
The Gazette editorial board