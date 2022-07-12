When another wildfire jeopardizes property and lives in the “WUI” — the experts' term for “wildland-urban interface” pronounced “wooey” — people will need to flee in the quickest, safest, least chaotic matter possible. No one has ever died while following the city’s evacuation protocols and we need to keep it that way.
For just this reason, the Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday will consider a new emergency evacuation ordinance proposed by the people who know the most about such things. They include leaders of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Mayor John Suthers and key advisers, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management, and the Colorado Spring Police Department.
Though wildfires pose the greatest threat in the WUI, the plan would apply to flash floods and all other potential disasters.
A key element of the proposal would consolidate incident command under the police or fire department to avoid jurisdictional confusion and conflict.
The proposal would also break the city into evacuation zones based on transportation factors, topography, forestation density and more. An underlying philosophy of the proposal assumes smaller evacuation zones are easier to manage with precision based on the nature and level of threats.
That makes sense, given that public safety officials make evacuation decisions based on wind direction, terrain characteristics, and an assortment of factors that determine which areas face the most imminent danger.
The ordinance would establish an education campaign to help residents know their zones and evacuation protocols in advance of disasters. To account for future commercial and residential developments, the city would update the plan every five years.
The plan is based on information and advice from public safety experts and best practices tried and tested throughout similar areas of the country.
Of course, there’s a tired mantra that says “never let a disaster go to waste.” So, as our level-headed and competent council considers a commonsense approach to ensuring public safety, they will encounter political opposition from people who won’t let future disasters go to waste. They plan to use evacuation concerns as a means to control property they don’t own and impose a virtual housing moratorium that will exacerbate our community’s affordable housing crisis.
A monied organization of no-growth activists wants to exploit the evacuation ordinance to obstruct new housing developments — including those already planned on land zoned for such developments — by ensuring they don’t complicate future evacuations. In other words, we got ours so the heck with everyone else.
If the city pursued the goals of these activists 20, 30 or 40 years ago none of them would live in the WUI. Their homes and neighborhoods would have been pre-empted by the evacuation policies of others who got there first.
We need a reasonable evacuation plan — one that updates every five years. We don't need not a political no-growth ordinance cloaked in public safety.
Young people starting new lives and businesses deserve to pursue what others have enjoyed before them. Let’s not use potential future evacuations as another means of excluding them. Council members will be wise to accept the ordinance advised by the public safety experts they employ.