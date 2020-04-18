We hear it too often on the right and left of the political spectrum, and sometimes in a completely apolitical context. We hear it from Christians, Jews and secularists.
Garbage like this: “My neighbor won’t turn down his music. I get tired of that Nazi.”
Last month, we saw multiple social media threads comparing the “My Pillow Guy,” Mike Lindell, to Hitler. The comments came after he appeared at a lectern with President Donald Trump, as Trump thanked him for retooling the pillow company to manufacture personal protection equipment.
The same crowd that equates Lindell with a Nazi has for years compared Trump to Hitler. They often support the claim by comparing American border detention facilities — built by President Barack Obama — to Nazi concentration camps.
Gov. Jared Polis, in his role as a congressman in 2010, used a cautious and indirect Nazi comparison to express opposition to an Arizona law. No longer in force, the law required officers to ask for identification if they had “reasonable suspicion” someone was in the country illegally.
“It is absolutely reminiscent of second-class status of Jews in Germany prior to World War II when they had to have their papers with them at all times and were subject to routine inspections at the suspicion of being Jewish,” Polis told Poltico in 2010.
Yet, there was a big difference. Arizona had no plans to torture and kill undocumented immigrants.
On a March 25 talk radio show, Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, said stay-at-home orders lead to a “Gestapo-like mentality.” He apologized for a poor choice of words.
As Americans of all political persuasions become frustrated by closed businesses and stay-at-home orders, we increasingly hear them misallocate “Nazi,” “Hitler,” “Holocaust,” and related terms. A reporter Wednesday asked Polis about critics, saying they had called the governor’s order “tyrannical, against local health department orders, being equated to Nazism. How do you react to that?”
Polis became visibly emotional, tearing up as he answered.
“As a Jewish American who lost family in the Holocaust, I’m offended by any comparison to Nazism,” he said. “We act to save lives — the exact opposite of the slaughter of 6 million Jews and many gypsies and Catholics and gays and lesbians and Russians and so many others.”
It’s easy to understand his reaction.
The stay-at-home orders are becoming unbearable for some — especially those of limited means living on top of relatives in close quarters. The orders, though needed to slow the virus and avoid overloading hospitals, are the essence of authoritarianism. We doubt Polis enjoys any of this.
The mass closure of businesses and the veritable house arrest and enforcement measures are unlike anything Americans have experienced. Courts might rule some of it in violation of state and federal constitutional limitations on government authority.
Yet, these measures are not in the vicinity of Nazi tyranny or the Holocaust it led to.
Throughout the modern world, we see the mass slaughter of Christians, Uighurs and other religious minorities at the hands of Chinese communists and theocratic dictatorships and the terror cells they host.
We can invoke memories of the rise of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust when talking about the widespread rape, torture, and mass murder of millions because of their ethnic, racial, and/or religious identities. We must not forget what the Holocaust genuinely was, lest we risk allowing it again.
By contrast, we only brand the Holocaust as trivial by exploiting it to criticize people and policies we oppose. Yes, we are hunkered down at home by order of the governor. Yet, we live with assurance no one will round us up and cram us into concentration camps. We are not awaiting mass abuse, torture, rape, and branding, only to end up in mass graves. Authorities are fighting a virus, not a demographic.
We can talk about bad immigration policies, a petulant neighbor, the My Pillow Guy, the president, or any policy affecting the lives of Americans. None on the list has exterminated ethnoreligious populations for the sake of a “perfect race.” None on the list will do so.
Short of discussing legitimate mass-scale, deadly human atrocities, it is past time to stop with the careless leveraging of words such as “Nazi” and “Hitler” to emphasize a point. Doing so makes light of millions of innocents who suffered and died in one of history’s worst genocides. It leads us to forget the true evil of the Holocaust.
The Gazette Editorial Board