Steve Durham wants children to know the truth about Hitler. The 5th Congressional District representative on the Colorado State Board of Education fought to update the state’s curriculum standards to link the Holocaust with socialism.
Durham’s success ignited nationwide outrage among academics who portray Hitler as a right-wing maniac.
An article by Colorado Chalkbeat, republished across the country, said Durham is simply wrong.
“The idea that Nazis were socialists is ‘a lie,’ according to David Ciarlo, a University of Colorado history professor who studies German politics. ‘It’s completely wrong.’ “
The professor must study Germany through a weird science filter. The reporter makes clear her personal bias, referring to Durham’s “misleading historical claims about the Holocaust ...”
In truth, “Nazi” is a colloquial term for Hitler’s National Socialist German Workers Party.
Socialism means a lot of things but is universally known as an alternative to capitalism in varying degrees. Since 2010, polling indicates at least 50% of high school and college students would prefer a socialist economy over capitalism. They prefer central control over free-market dynamics, believing it is more socially just.
They like self-proclaimed socialists, such as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Those two and other overt American socialists should never be compared to Hitler. They are not killers. They merely share Hitler’s political identity and much of his fundamental economic and social ideology.
Pol Pot was a socialist vegan who sought an agrarian revolution. Most socialist vegans won’t kill 2 million innocent humans.
The Gazette discourages defaulting to Godwin’s Law, but we can never let history lessons distort the Holocaust — no more than they should misrepresent American slavery.
Honest history lessons cannot erase that Hitler was a socialist by the most widely accepted definition of today. He despised capitalism and favored government control of wealth. Consider Hitler’s words:
• “We do not believe that there could ever exist a state with lasting inner health if it is not built on internal social justice...”
• Jews are a “capitalistic people, which was brought into existence by the unscrupulous exploitation of men.”
• “We are not fighting Jewish or Christian capitalism, we are fighting very capitalism: we are making the people completely free (from capitalism).”
• “Class means and caste means race…”
• “We reject the political aims of the industrialists.”
• “We have an economic programme. Point No. 13 in that programme demands the nationalisation of all public companies, in other words socialisation, or what is known here as socialism.”
• “The good of the community takes priority over that of the individual…every owner should feel himself to be an agent of the State.”
• “The big capitalist clique of war profiteers cried for a continuation of the war. And this continuation has now begun.”
• “A tiny clique of capitalists dominate the masses, and this, naturally, in close cooperation with international Jews and Freemasons.”
• “How could a narrow-minded capitalist possibly declare his agreement with my principles? It would be easier for the devil to go to church and take holy water.”
• “In the struggle of plutocratic privilege against the National Socialist people’s rights (Volksrechte), the latter will succeed!”
• “They realize that the democracies, if they should ever win, would rage with the full capitalist cruelty.”
• The “German Armies defeated the legions of capitalism and plutocracy.”
• It is the Jews who have driven America to war against all her own interests, simply and solely from the Jewish capitalistic point of view.”
Hitler consistently denigrated Jews as money obsessed capitalists. A contemporary movement of left-wing activists and politicians use similar messaging.
“…the political left have embraced themes related to Israel that range from incendiary to dangerous and antisemitic. Several have played into antisemitic tropes about Jewish power and money in public affairs,” explains an article by the Anti-Defamation League titled “Some 2022 Left-Wing Candidates Espouse Troubling Rhetoric on Israel.”
Hitler favored abortion and sterilization for those he considered unworthy to reproduce. He loathed capitalism and championed central control of capital and property toward a goal of “social justice.”
He obsessed over caste and race, much like The New York Times and followers of its 1619 Project. It all sounds more left than right.
Teach the truth in schools. The United States was not founded in 1619, our schools are not racial caste systems and Hitler was not a Republican. Thank you, Mr. Durham, and others on the board for demanding academic accuracy.