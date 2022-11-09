Colorado Springs voters trounced ballot measure 300. They just said “no” to commercial, for-profit recreational pot sales — hopefully putting the issue to rest for good.
As of press time, a strong majority of voters were against allowing 114 medicinal pot shops to become recreational retailers — including gas station convenience stores. Voters chose to keep Colorado Springs from joining the drug orgy harming much of the rest of the state. On the same ballot, El Paso County voters were strongly opposed to a state measure —one passing statewide — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs.
The electorate’s defeat of recreational pot mirrors the longstanding wisdom of the Colorado Springs City Council and Mayor John Suthers, who have prevented Colorado Springs from becoming a miniature, Johnny-Come-Lately, wannabe Denver — a neighboring city that has endured a litany of social problems since recreational pot stores began proliferating shortly after statewide legalization in 2012.
Let’s get this straight, for all the world to hear. In Colorado Springs, recreation means hiking. It means climbing rocks and trees. It means camping, running, fishing, mountain biking and children playing in safe parks. No drugs, including THC or magic mushrooms, serve as a legitimate sources of recreation. Not by this town's standards.
By voting against 300, voters avoided for-profit pot dispensaries marketing to tourists and residents as they walk along our sidewalks. They distinguished our community. They told the more rational, less drug-obsessed world that Colorado Spring is different. It is not just another drug-friendly Colorado town that sends bad messages to children.
It was a vote that favors the health of families, Olympic athletes in Olympic City USA and young adults in our multiple colleges and military installations. It favors homeless individuals who need support in getting clean and sober, not a commercial industry enticing them to get high.
The defeat of 300 was an unlikely outcome when it first made the ballot. Thanks to Suthers and District Attorney Michael Allen, all that changed. They took to the airwaves and told us what our city would look like with 114 recreational pot stores.
The mayor and prosecutor predicted more homelessness and crime. They warned of 114 recreational pot outlets souring our relationship with the military. Political strategist Dan Cole, who managed the anti-300 campaign, said on election night the measure moved from 23 points favorable in August, to 13 favorable in early October, to six points favorable heading into election day. When the votes were counted, it was a near 40-point swing in favor of a bright future. Allen and Suthers exemplify what good leadership achieves.
All those who favor the downfall of 300 should spread the word on social media and in casual conversations. Let everyone know Colorado Springs confirmed its standing as a city of health and vitality. We are Colorado’s most family friendly, business-friendly, child-friendly, military friendly and tourist friendly large city — and now it is official.
Colorado Springs rolled out the welcome mat for more good families, businesses and tourists seeking paradise. Come here to enjoy the real Rocky Mountain High — the high that comes from working hard and achieving goals in a culture that supports living life to its fullest.