The #MeToo movement has changed society.
It has diffused a longstanding stigma that traditionally prevented sexual abuse survivors from sharing their suffering and helping others cope with or avoid similar trauma. It has permitted society to talk about sexual abuse, which moves us in the direction of preventing it and helping survivors heal.
Society should start a similar trend and drag into the light the growing scourge of domestic violence, which harms and kills people daily. Stigma, fear, isolation and a variety of other factors keep domestic violence victims in darkness and away from the help and support they need to live free of their abusers.
It is time for a #NotMe social media movement that includes domestic violence victims and survivors, along with friends, colleagues, relatives and acquaintances of survivors who pledge to end the silence and eradicate the stigma.
Let us work throughout 2019 and beyond to help all people live with the peaceful knowledge they can be safe in their homes and safe around their loved ones.
The #NotMe campaign could and should begin right here in Colorado Springs, where a four-part series by The Gazette’s news department documents how the Springs metro area has among the worst domestic violence problems in Colorado.
As explained in Part 1 of the series, Colorado Springs police respond to between 34 and 40 domestic violence calls each day — about 5 percent of their calls for service. Denver, with a slightly larger population, responds to fewer domestic violence calls, which represent only 3 percent of that department’s requests for service.
Part 2 of the series documents how the metro area’s court system is one of the more difficult in which to obtain protective orders against abusers. Judges, prosecutors and court administrators need to change this problem immediately.
Other media have also taken note of society’s continued struggle with domestic violence, and the noticeable absence of anything like a #MeToo movement to ignite a sea change.
The New York Times published an Oct. 16 article titled “Domestic Violence Hasn’t Caught Up With #MeToo. Here’s Why”
Like The Gazette, the Times detailed complications that keep domestic violence a widespread living nightmare that festers in silence behind closed doors. The Times listed:
• Domestic violence victims often have serious safety concerns that keep them from sharing publicly.
• When survivors speak up, they face “heavy-duty stigma.”
• #MeToo has shown the strength of multiple accusations, but domestic violence victims usually speak up alone.
• Victims haven’t seen others hold domestic abusers accountable.
Neither sexual abuse nor domestic violence are simple to resolve. The #MeToo movement has not and will not end sexual abuse. The movement has, however, created a sustainable awareness that reduces the “heavy-duty stigma.” Victims no longer speak up alone, and society is working like never before to hold accusers accountable.
A #NotMe movement could and should achieve similar results for victims and survivors of domestic violence. At the very least, it would let them know they are not alone. It would likely have the additional benefit of reducing the “heavy-duty stigma,” creating a power-in-numbers atmosphere. Hopefully, this movement would motivate communities and law enforcement to make better efforts toward holding accusers accountable.
We hope one or more well-known, reputable victims or survivors of domestic violence reads The Gazette’s series and/or this editorial and starts a #NotMe movement that spreads like wildfire. Promote a simple message, on all social media platforms, that says we will no longer be silent and inactive about the longstanding epidemic of domestic violence. Begin by declaring “I won’t be silent,” or “I won’t take it,” with the simple message “#NotMe.”
The Gazette editorial board