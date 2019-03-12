Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain early...then becoming very windy with heavy snow developing in the afternoon. Blizzard conditions are possible late. High 43F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.