Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.