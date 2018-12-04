No, Virginia, the Rudolph show is not racist.
To demonize the United States, its institutions and cultural icons, extremists label all-of-the-above as “racist.” It works, despite the circular logic. In a racist country, racism would be a common and accepted ideology. The claim “you’re a racist” would more likely elicit a “thank you” than protestations.
One can alter public policy and destroy individuals by wielding “racism” precisely because so much of the country abhors the insane ideology. Our anti-racist ancestors won the Civil War, largely to end racist practices of slavery that continue throughout much of the rest of the world.
We have come a long way and have a long way to go.
The anti-racist American majority enacted the Civil Rights Act of 1964. We continue winning court cases, and new civil rights battles in legislatures and Congress. Mainstream Americans work to make this country fair for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, race, creed, or national origin.
All this means little to people who mock and thoughtlessly exploit the country’s mainstream objection to racism. They thoughtlessly cry “racist” at every opportunity.
To that crowd, anyone who wants an orderly immigration system at the southern border is prima facie racist. Voter identification laws are racist, because minorities apparently lack skills to obtain government IDs. Star Wars is racist, because the villainous Darth Vader is black. Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving classic: racist, because a black character sits alone at the table across from three white characters.
Examples of left-wing activists misusing “racism” could fill book shelves.
Just when it seemed this tactic could get no sillier, the left-leaning Huffington Post moved the goal post.
The Post wants to save children from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” — a show that promotes civil rights and condemns discrimination.
The publication tweeted a video last week called “Rudolph the Marginalized Reindeer” to warn against the show.
“Yearly reminder that #Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is a parable on racism & homophobia w/Santa as a bigoted exploitative (expletive rhyming with ‘hick’),” explained a tweet featured in the video.
Huffpo blasts the cartoon for a coach who won’t let Rudolph join in reindeer games because of his nose. The father of Clarice, Rudolph’s girlfriend, is a “bigot” because he objects to the nose — much like a white father objecting to his daughter’s black boyfriend.
Santa’s supervising elf is a bigot for teasing a worker elf who dreams of becoming a dentist.
Of course, this gripe review misses the point. The show is 100 percent about valuing and cherishing differences. It is a parable one might consider relevant to accepting anyone’s skin color, disability, sexual orientation, or other immutable characteristics.
Rudolph’s nose saves Christmas, making the “misfit” a hero. Other unique creatures, on the Island of Misfit Toys, become cherished companions of children after Rudolph arranges their rescue from the reservation. Even “Charlie in the Box” finds a home.
A Huffpo feature Sunday continues the obsession, asking why “Dolly for Sue” was stuck on misfit island to begin with. After all, she “seems like a perfectly normal little doll.” In other words, she’s white and does not fit one of the left’s prescribed victim roles. Gee, Huffpo, maybe the doll is autistic. Not all human challenges reside on the surface, which was probably the point of including her.
In the Rudolph tale, bullies and bigots learn they were wrong to judge. They were wrong to marginalize the wannabe dentist, Rudolph, and others who don’t conform.
The show, which debuted the year Congress passed the Civil Rights Act, probably plays a minor role in baby boomers working toward acceptance of people historically marginalized.
That, of course, is not Huffpo’s conclusion. To the far left, Rudolph’s victory for himself and fellow outcasts only makes him more the victim.
“Deviation from the norm will be punished unless it is exploitable,” the video concludes, twisting the show’s enlightened message.
This is a sick view of success, Virginia. The review should insult anyone who has turned a unique personal trait into something society respects. We give thanks for civil rights warriors, who have leveraged “differences” to prove all humans have dignity and value. By Huffpo’s logic, these heroes have merely been exploited.
Yes, Virginia, Christmas is near. Anticipate attacks on traditions held dear.
The Gazette editorial board