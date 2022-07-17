The 2019 law that made Colorado the most fentanyl-friendly region in North America, and the ensuing flood of this poison into our state, has reportedly killed another baby. Last year, our state lost 40 children to fentanyl. By the end of 2022, expect a much higher number that will include infants, toddlers and teenagers.
Blame Republican state Rep. Shane Sandridge who brags of writing the 2019 law. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who should have known better, signed this stupidity into law.
Blame former Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett, Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, Democratic Rep. Brittany Petersen, and everyone else who championed the 2019 bill and did nothing to reverse it.
Today, in a fashion tragically too often necessary, we introduce the Fentanyl Hall of Shamers and their accomplices to Acelynn Staton-Contreras. Acelynn was a 4-year-old loved by her mother — Emma Sunny Staton, as she identifies on Facebook. Emma called the girl “Ace.”
Like so many young parents, Emma struggled. She worked shifts at a Taco Bell trying to provide for Ace — a nearly impossible task in an economy of high rents and an inflation rate that gobbles fast-food paychecks the way sharks eat minnows.
Through it all, Emma clung to the hope expressed at the end of her favorite quote, by Audrey Hepburn: “I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.”
Among her miracles was Ace. Here’s part of Emma’s Facebook post after Ace turned 4 in May:
“My lil nugget isn’t so little anymore. She’s getting smarter, funnier, wittier, more beautiful and most of all more sassy every day. I am so blessed to be this little girl’s mom. She will never know just how much I needed her to come along when she did. Here’s to my saving grace! I love you baby!”
The post contains 37 photos of Ace with friends and family having a birthday party — complete with princess costumes, toys and a bouncy house. An Easter post, and others, show a special bond between the mother and child with their whole lives ahead of them.
Other posts talk about the rigors of working in fast food. Drunken people on weekends demand, “Can I get 30 tacos?” Emma thanks a fellow worker who took her shift during an especially challenging time. Emma, it seems, wasn’t some part of a sinister underground drug culture. She was a typical young woman with no criminal record and an apparent drug problem. She could be anyone’s daughter.
Dozens of other posts are memes one might expect from a young parent struggling to get through the day. A video meme preaches doing anything we want. “We live in a big world. You can literally be whoever the (f-expletive) you want to be and do whatever the (f-expletive) you want to do...”
It’s easy to understand how a mom working the drive-thru might succumb to the false escape and mental anesthesia of illicit drugs. Sadly, doing “whatever the (f-expletive) you want” might threaten others even if it seems like a strictly personal matter.
Facebook user Autumn Nichols posted Thursday that Ace had died “because somebody left something out at home for her to get into. I hope you had a great first day with Jesus, little one.”
Fountain police report Ace died just after midnight on Wednesday. They arrested Ace’s mom on charges of child abuse resulting in death and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
The Fountain police chief told Gazette news partner KKTV that fentanyl was involved. A judge confirmed in a Thursday hearing the claim by law enforcement that fentanyl was left within reach of the child at home.
Under a Facebook memorial for Ace, a commenter asks a serious question: “If fentanyl users work in the food industry aren’t all the people who eat out at risk?” Let’s hope not, but a few granules of this poison can kill.
After busting a storefront business possessing 200,000 fentanyl pills in Denver recently, law enforcement said drug cartels are finding ways to make fentanyl more attractive to children with creativity similar to Baskin-Robbins’ ice cream flavors. Law enforcement said fentanyl deaths have become so common they fear the public will become jaded and uninterested.
God only knows why China and Mexican drug cartels want to kill 4-year-olds. God help us if Colorado loses interest in the routine poisoning of children.
For Hall of Shamers and those who might care, Emma’s “saving grace” has no mortal future. She’s no longer “getting smarter, funnier, wittier, more beautiful” every day. Emma’s future is one of grief, court proceedings and steel bars if proven guilty. That miracle Hepburn promised died last week.
Emma and Ace, we apologize for the politicians who helped destroy your lives. They were supposed to protect you from a deadly poison imported illegally from China through Mexico. Instead, they passed laws that welcome it to our state.
The Gazette Editorial Board