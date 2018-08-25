Power to the people.
Let the people decide how to power their businesses and homes. That’s the essence of the EPA’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule, announced last week as the replacement for President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan.
The Affordable Clean Energy Rule respects how America’s founders limited authority of the federal government for good reason.
A union of sovereign states divides and decentralizes power. It protects people from a president or Congress exerting too much authority. Those who fear President Donald Trump should give thanks for state sovereignty. If they consider him a megalomaniac, they need strong governors and state legislatures keeping the White House in check.
States rights disproportionately favor neither the right nor the left. Some invoke states rights when trying to outlaw abortion or protect guns. States rights protect local jurisdictions in allowing or forbidding marijuana and alcohol consumption. Only the imagination limits the potential for conflicts between state and federal authority. The struggle is foundational to liberty.
The 10th Amendment of the Constitution empowers states by declaring “all powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously referenced state sovereignty as a “laboratory” of democracy.
For these reasons and more, Americans should celebrate the EPA’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule.
“The ACE Rule replaced the prior administration’s overly prescriptive and burdensome Clean Power Plan (CPP) and instead empowers states, promotes energy independence, and facilitates economic growth and job creation,” explains a statement by the EPA.
The U.S. Supreme Court also deemed the Clean Power Plan as overly prescriptive. It put the plan on hold in 2016 for posing “irreparable harm” to states, households, and businesses. The court ruled after Colorado and 26 other states sued the federal government, claiming the Clean Power Plan unlawfully expanded the EPA’s authority and imposed onerous mandates.
Opponents of the Clean Power Plan argue the forced reductions in greenhouse gas emissions would close coal-fired power plants, even in regions that cannot afford to replace them.
The new plan allows, guides and incentivizes emission improvements of about 600 coal-fired generating units at 300 electric plants. It reduces compliance costs by $6.4 billion compared with the Clean Power Plan.
The EPA estimates the Affordable Clean Energy Rule could reduce 2030 carbon emissions by up to 1.5 percent from projected levels without the Clean Power Plan. That’s the equivalent of taking 5.3 million cars off the road. When states fully implement the proposal, power plant emissions could be 34 percent below 2005 levels.
The EPA devised the Affordable Clean Energy Rule after soliciting more than 270,000 public comments. The plan sets “emission guidelines” and provides states with a list of “candidate technologies” to improve emissions at existing coal plants.
Wealthy, progressive states such as California and Colorado are running from coal and pursuing aggressive renewable energy goals. Less wealthy states, such as West Virginia and Kentucky, should not be held to those standards by a federal government granted no constitutional authority to control a state’s power generation.
Coal mining sustains some regional economies and should not be shut down by the flip of a federal switch. The electoral college protects small states from big states, such as California and New York, which do not rely heavily on coal. Lots of small states, including West Virginia and Kentucky, elected a president who promised to end the “war on coal.” The Affordable Clean Energy Rule fulfills that pledge.
More in line with state sovereignty, the new plan has the federal government encouraging and assisting states in achieving cleaner air with methods and timelines each can afford.
The rule poses little risk of “irreparable harm” to people who cannot afford to quickly close coal plants and mines.
Americans want cleaner, more sustainable, more affordable energy. As they demand it, governments, public utilities, and entrepreneurs will respond by meeting the demand. Free markets provide with benevolence; dictates provide malevolent force and “irreparable harm.” Americans deserve more of the former, less of the latter.
Our founders established the federal government to serve the states, not lord over them with unaffordable mandates. This plan assists states, consumers, and the market in achieving cleaner air with guidelines, proposed technologies, and incentives that work for diverse regions of the country.
With this plan, the laboratory of states should pursue the most efficient sources of power while competing to achieve the cleanest air. It means power of the people, by the people, for the people.
The Gazette Editorial Board