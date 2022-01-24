A CBD salesman who claims his products cure an amazing assortment of ills hopes to defeat the dynamic U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Third Congressional District primary. The 74-year-old State Sen. Don Coram, a pro-pot activist, decided last week to leverage a fake news attack on Boebert — a young entrepreneur who represents the interests of working-class Coloradans and communicates the way genuine people talk.
Left-wing activists despise Boebert so thoroughly they tried in 2021 to blame her for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Days before, Boebert had led a routine Capitol tour. Liars crafted a narrative to portray the service to constituents as a reconnaissance mission to plan the insurrection. A few left-wing journalists ran with it.
The story was so baseless and desperate that Boebert jokes about it. Last week she encountered a group of Capitol visitors like those she hosted in 2021. In a friendly demeanor, Boebert asked if they were on a “reconnaissance” mission.
All journalists should understand the quip. That didn’t stop the left-wing BuzzFeedNews.com, led by the co-founder of the Huffington Post, from characterizing Boebert as anti-Semitic.
Their evidence: The visitors were Jewish. Therefore, the self-effacing comment must have been a slight against Jews. Yeah… right.
Few in Congress are more outspoken than Boebert in supporting the Jewish community. Few have been quicker than Boebert to condemn anti-Semitic colleagues who treat Israel as a crime against humanity.
Consider Boebert’s comment after the openly anti-Semitic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, defended the anti-Semitic terrorist organization Hamas. When Israel launched defensive strikes against Hamas in 2021, Omar accused the Jewish state of committing “terrorism.”
Omar “should decide whether she wants to be a Congresswoman or a full-time propagandist for Hamas,” Boebert tweeted. She has consistently defended Israel. Claiming Boebert disrespects Jews sounds more laughable than pretending she led a reconnaissance mission to overthrow the government.
None of those facts stopped Coram from leveraging the left’s propaganda with a statement that said Boebert was “Spewing garbage” at Jews. Rather than taking a pass on a cheap shot, Coram supported the lie at every opportunity.
This comes as no surprise. Coram has shown himself as an opportunist willing to exploit his legislative seat for financial gain. Coram, who grows hemp and sells CBD like snake oil, started Paradox Ventures, Inc., after pushing legislation to benefit his industry.
“Coram’s team combines experience with large-scale agriculture, marijuana cultivation, and business. This, Coram hopes, will lead to a successful large-scale CBD-producing operation,” said an article by reporter Scott Weiser in 2018.
Before establishing Paradox, an anonymous letter went to then-Attorney Gen. Cynthia Coffman detailing Coram’s legislative scheme to enrich himself with laws to help start his business. Coram has led the passage of seven laws to benefit the production and sales of his products.
Whether he’s supporting one-size-fits-all statewide civics-class mandates or pitching more lax regulation of pot, Coram ranks among Colorado’s more left-leaning and disingenuous legislators. No wonder he supports the left’s lies about a genuine Republican he hopes to unseat in a mostly conservative district.