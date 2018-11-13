As The Gazette’s editorial board opposed the election of U.S. Rep. Jared Polis as the 43rd governor of Colorado, members held out hope the successful businessman would govern pragmatically, focusing first on problem solving, to represent interests of all Coloradans.
Polis took a promising step in that direction Monday, announcing appointments to his education transition team. We could not have expected better picks from a career expert on education reform and school choice.
Here’s the team:
• Co-chairs: Democrat Al Yates, former president of Colorado State University, and Democrat Elaine Gantz Berman, former members of the Colorado State Board of Education. Berman advanced charter schools and education reforms while serving as chairman of the Denver Board of Education.
• Republican businessman Dan Richie, former chancellor of the University of Denver.
• Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association.
• Jennifer Walmer, chair of Democrats for Education Reform.
• Democratic State Sen. Polly Baca, who supports learning centers that reduce Hispanic dropout rates.
• Former Denver Post chair Dean Singleton.
• Former U.S. Rep. Bob Schaffer, R-Colorado.
Most notable on the list are Walmer and Schaffer.
Democrats notoriously booed Walmer at the Democratic State Assembly in April, before voting to demand her organization stop using “Democrats” in its name. The assembly overwhelmingly nominated anti-school choice candidate Cary Kennedy to head the primary ticket. Polis barely made the ballot with just 33 percent of the vote.
By appointing Walmer, Polis prioritized solutions over politics and thereby will confront the hard-left base of the Democratic Party and defend his history of promoting charter schools and other forms of school choice and reform.
If Walmer isn’t enough to tick off the base, Polis assuredly enrages the far left with his appointment of Schaffer.
A member of Congress from 1997-2003 (he term-limited himself), Schaffer — like Polis — founded and supports charter schools. He supports vouchers, even for sectarian schools. He is an unwavering opponent of abortion and reliably conservative on contemporary political issues. He chairs the right-leaning Leadership Program of the Rockies.
By appointing Schaffer, Polis sends a message he might be willing to listen to and work with people with an assortment of views considerably different from his own.
“Every Coloradan wants good schools, healthy communities, and more opportunity for the next generation. I am proud to serve on the Polis administration’s transition committee to work towards our shared goals,” Schaffer said in a news release.
The gubernatorial election did not go as we had hoped. That doesn’t mean Polis cannot serve as an outstanding leader for Colorado. To do so, he will end the state’s bitter and counterproductive partisan divide and lead pragmatic policy measures that improve life for all Coloradans.
Polis’ business success proves he is very capable of solving the most complex of problems. Monday’s announcement shows a glimmer of hope he might be willing to do just that.
