No, Virginia, Santa cannot withstand scrutiny. Neither can the platform of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis.
Visualize a debate moderator interrogating Santa Claus.
“Mr. Claus, Earth contains nearly 2 billion kids. If you deliver a gift to each in 1 minute — down the chimney, back up and onto the next — your distribution takes 38 centuries. You claim to do this in one night, sir, with a sleigh.”
Santa: “You know I’ve never really claimed I could do that. Not once…”
Santa sounds much like our friend Jared Polis in the Gazette/KOAA gubernatorial debate Saturday night with Walker Stapleton.
Polis, the Democratic nominee, came off as a kind, approachable, Santa-like figure eager to distribute a life-changing assortment of gifts. Free all-day kindergarten and preschool. Medicare for all. Energy from the wind and sun, and more. We applaud his benevolent intentions. If he can do all this, he might also give us wings to fly.
Stapleton, the Republican nominee, tried to keep things real — a more difficult means to win hearts, minds, and votes.
“There’s a reason Congressman Polis won’t level with you and tell you how to pay for his plans,” Stapleton said. “The only way to pay for them is by doubling your personal income taxes — that’s for his health care plan alone — or maybe tripling them, or tripling them on all businesses.”
Polis did not refute this analysis. Instead, he claimed he might not deliver this gift.
“As Walker Stapleton knows, the governor and the Legislature have no ability to raise taxes in our state,” he said.
Translation: Vote Polis if you want universal health care. Just don’t worry about the cost, because Polis would have no means to carry out the promise. This fact should allay concern about the cost.
Polis offered a similar answer when Stapleton and KOAA moderator Rob Quirk pressed him on his promise of 100 percent renewable energy.
Stapleton explained the sun does not shine 24 hours, and the wind routinely goes still. That means we cannot rely 100 percent on solar and wind anytime soon.
“And make no mistake, independent economists have said Jared Polis’s renewable plan will cost Colorado $45 billion. Our budget is $30 billion,” Stapleton said.
“The people who will pay that the most are the hardworking middle-class Coloradans who will see their utility bills go through the freaking roof.”
Again, Polis declined to refute the damning analysis.
“You know I’ve never supported a 100 percent renewable energy portfolio standard. Not once during the primary, or during the general… he’s attacking a straw man.”
Debate moderator: “So you haven’t said 100 percent renewable by 2040? Is that correct?”
Of course, Polis has said this. It is a key promise of the Polis platform. His website says: “I’m running on a plan to bring Colorado to 100% renewable energy by 2040, we can’t afford to wait.”
Polis makes an identical promise in a video on the website.
“Look. Absolutely. Absolutely,” Polis said in response to Quirk. “We’re not using any kind of top-down mandate to get there.”
In other words, don’t worry about the cost of 100 percent renewable energy because Polis won’t mandate it. That means he might not deliver it, in which case the cost becomes mute.
In debating transportation, Polis sounded like a fiscal hawk who would not pursue anything the state could not afford.
“If you’re going to fund something you have to figure out how to pay for it upfront,” Polis said.
On this, we agree. And that is why Polis should tell us upfront his plan to fund Medicare for all, all-day kindergarten and preschool, bicycle paths and more mass transit, paid family and medical leave, and more. Virginia wants to know. Is Santa Claus real?