Cpl. James Gilman, with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hills Division, makes sure children are hydrated during the Police Athletic/Activities League, also known as PAL, boxing program at Triple Threat Boxing gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The Colorado Springs Police Department has partnered with Triple Threat Boxing to strengthen the relationship between the CSPD and the community. The officers volunteer during their off-time to help coach and mentor children and to create a safe environment for local youth. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)