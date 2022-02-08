Long before the Defund the Police movement tried to drive a wedge between law enforcers and the people they protect, the Police Athletic League undertook a mission of accomplishing the inverse. In rough-and-tumble inner cities across the country, it was the unifying, humanizing element of organized sport that gave kids at risk of succumbing to juvenile crime an outlet for mentorship and academic, athletic and social enrichment.
The perfect case study for the PAL’s influence is New York City. The nonprofit, open to all city children, was formed by the New York City Police Department in 1914 and spread to 32 precincts in three years. Decade after decade, the PAL spread to oft-forgotten hardscrabble cities in the surrounding area. Many downtrodden kids from the roughest blocks in Bridgeport, Danbury and Newburgh first found an outlet from poverty at a PAL basketball league, enabling diamonds-in-the-rough to actualize their greatest abilities as basketball stars or Golden Gloves champions. These days, nearly 1,000 NYPD officers serve thousands of PAL kids on “Cops & Kids” sports teams. They’re intended to create mutual respect between cops and kids — namely, the same energetic boys who, without outlets, can choose crime.
That’s why it was so uplifting to see Gazette reporter Jessica Snouwaert’s Jan. 29 feature story on how the Colorado Springs Police Department has engaged in its own Police Athletic/Activities League programming for more than a year.
This local PAL illustrates why PAL programming works by cultivating the two variables that were missing for so many kids through the COVID-19 pandemic: 1. purposeful “organic” in-person relationships, and 2. The belief — as veteran and gym head coach Charles Leverette said — in the importance of teaching kids the virtues of self-rel iance, focus and hard work. In the case of Colorado Springs PAL’s, it’s via the individual nature of boxing.
“This is not about just creating great boxers,” one PAL rep said. “It's about creating great people.”
It only makes sense the impersonal, social-media driven Defund the Police movement — which even President Joe Biden decried in crime-riddled New York City late last week — finds an antidote with the authentic, real energy that is PAL programming. So, rather than pointing fingers at the few law enforcers who do the wrong thing, let’s celebrate the likes of Leverette. While coaching the Army boxing team at Fort Carson for years, he thought “why don't we have a PAL program in the Springs?"
Instead of complaining, Leverette created. He recruited nine CSPD volunteer coaches certified with USA Boxing. Thanks to them our kids can access six-night-a-week boxing practices. There, parents and police can relate eyeball-to-eyeball — not through social media comments — while kids get ready for practice or complete schoolwork.
“We’re working to humanize the badge,” one PAL rep said.
Plaudits to the PAL on a job well done. Having shown tremendous value, the local PAL could use a recreation center designed for its needs. To support unity among law enforcement and the public, the appropriate charities and the rest of the community should help make it so.