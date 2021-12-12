December is the season of giving, and not just dreidels, video games and the latest craze in toys. This time of year, individuals and organizations should assess what makes life meaningful and enjoy the immeasurable satisfaction that results from selflessly giving to strangers.
Charities abound throughout the Pikes Peak Region, and we encourage rich and poor alike to contribute. That may involve giving money, goods, services, or time and talent.
As explained in today’s Perspective feature in the editorial section, the need for charitable donations has seldom been greater.
To ease responsible, charitable giving, The Gazette established the Empty Stocking Fund in 1984 after publishing a story about a family in need heading into the holidays.
Hearing about this family — which symbolized the plight of countless others — the community responded with a level of care few anticipated. Thousands of dollars flooded in, and The Gazette used it to assist at least 27 families who otherwise had little hope for good food, gifts and holiday cheer.
The Empty Stocking Fund continued to grow, and in 1994 it partnered with a variety of local agencies professionally equipped to help children and families in need. This December, in its 38th year, the Stocking Fund benefits 20 health and human services organizations throughout the region. These agencies help people in crisis and assist all assortment of individuals and families to achieve the freedom and joy of self-sufficiency.
Combined, agencies supported by the Empty Stocking Fund serve more than 350,000 families in El Paso and Teller counties.
No outside donations to the Empty Stocking Fund are used on administrative overhead. All go directly to the agencies helping those in need, as the fund’s expenses are covered by The Anschutz Foundation, The Gazette, The Gazette Charities Foundation, the El Pomar Foundation, the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and employees of The Gazette.
Every donation to the Empty Stocking Fund can grow by up to 45% because the El Pomar Foundation matches every $3 donation with $1 up to $200,000. The Bruni Foundation matches every $10 with $1 up to $70,000.
Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund go to the following agencies: American Red Cross Southeastern Colorado; Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado; Catholic Charities of Central Colorado; CPCD ... giving children a head start; Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up; Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountain; Mercy’s Gate; Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Service Center; NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness); Partners in Housing; Peak Vista Community Health Centers; Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care; The Place; Silver Key Senior Services; TESSA; The Resource Exchange; The Salvation Army; Tri-Lakes Cares; Westside CARES; and YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.
Humanity around the globe has had a tough two years. Charitable giving will help those who have suffered the most while bringing peace and satisfaction to those who offer gifts large and small. Together, we can help create happy holidays for all.
EDITOR’S NOTE: To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, click here or send checks to: Empty Stocking Fund, 30 E. Pikes Ave. Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
The Gazette Editorial Board