Firefighters save property and lives. That’s why the electorate wants politicians to pay them good salaries and benefits.
We have rank-and-file firefighters and paramedics who, with overtime, earn six-figure wages that exceed the mayor’s pay and the combined stipend of all nine City Council members. They deserve it, and the mayor and council do not complain.
The mayor and the City Council prioritize public safety personnel and take advantage of our strong economy to increase compensation.
They raised firefighter pay last year and plan additional wage hikes as city revenues improve.
Despite all reasonable efforts to pay what the city can afford, the council might vote to refer a collective bargaining measure directly to the ballot next spring.
As seen in Pueblo and other cities, one arrangement for collective bargaining soon becomes the practice for all other departments. Few communities would tolerate the injustice of granting collective bargaining to firefighters, but not police officers, line workers, city foresters and others.
Colorado Springs has been down this road, trouncing three other ballot questions seeking collective bargaining for firefighters. To determine whether sentiment has changed, collective bargaining advocates should petition their cause onto ballot. They will find adequate signatures, only if enough registered voters support the idea.
Residents of Colorado Springs elect a mayor and council to manage public revenues and expenses. They set budget priorities in the best interests of the people they represent, or they do not remain in office. That’s how our representative democracy works.
Collective bargaining short-circuits the democratic process, authorizing a handful of union representatives to professionally advocate for a special interest group of employees. Elected officials lose much of their ability to make major financial decisions. Taxpayers get stuck with the costs.
Our system does not seem to be broken, and so we wonder what problem needs fixing. Firefighters have easy and direct access to the mayor and the City Council, who understand the political benefits of paying employees what they deserve.
Mayor John Suthers meets with representatives of the International Association of Firefighters Local 5 chapter and the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association at least four times a year in a spirit of friendly collaboration.
Converting to a confrontational bargaining process will mean less collaboration, replaced by mandatory contention between city leaders and professional advocates.
That system, in a context of government service, has been soundly condemned by government and labor leaders, and even the U.S. Supreme Court.
As explained by a New York Times opinion article in 2014, “founders of the labor movement viewed unions as a vehicle to get workers more of the profits they help create. Government workers, however, don’t generate profits. They merely negotiate for more tax money.”
Collective bargaining leverages demands under the threat of union strikes. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a friend of labor unions, called the prospect of public employees striking “unthinkable and intolerable.”
“All government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service,” FDR wrote.
George Meany, founder of the AFL-CIO, also warned against public sector employees collectively bargaining for taxpayer funds.
“It is impossible to collectively bargain with the government,” Meany said on the eve of the AFL-CIO merger in 1955, as quoted in the New York Times magazine.
The U.S. Supreme Court in May questioned the legitimacy of public employee unions, with its majority ruling in Janus v. AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees).
“The idea of public-sector unionization and agency fees would astound those who framed and ratified the Bill of Rights,” the Supreme Court ruling states.
City government has no higher purpose than public safety, and we trust Mayor Suthers and the City Council to pay firefighters and police the most competitive wages city revenues can support.
They should not waste time, money, and resources on another proposal for collective bargaining — a process city voters consistently reject, for excellent reasons.
