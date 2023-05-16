Congratulations to Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade, whom voters elected to serve as the city’s third strong mayor for at least the next four years.

Mobolade will represent the country’s “most desirable” and 39th-largest city as a man who exemplifies Colorado Springs — a city in which Olympic athletes, astronauts, service personnel, religious leaders, educators, business entrepreneurs, children, families, health care and more seek high achievement for the benefit of all.

Mobolade did what people so often do at the base of mountain majesty. He achieved what others believed impossible. By winning a highly competitive race for mayor, he defied extraordinary odds.

Mobolade defeated City Councilman Wayne Williams, who has served Colorado and the Springs at high levels in public office. Before running for the City Council, Williams served as the nationally prominent Colorado secretary of state — a Republican praised by the left and right for ensuring safe and secure elections.

We cannot give enough thanks to Williams for the service and accomplishments that have improved our city.

Unlike Williams, Mayor-elect Mobolade has never been part of Colorado’s political class. Today, he holds a high rank in the political class as the next mayor of the state’s second-largest city.

A Nigerian immigrant who earned his American citizenship, Mobolade moved to the Springs a decade ago and made it his home. He cultivated friendships, earned trust and leveraged opportunities.

In the city’s relatively safe and supportive environment, Mobolade started a family, three small businesses and a church. Though never elected to public office before Tuesday, Mobolade built a high reputation by voluntarily serving the community however he could. Throughout the election, Springs residents relayed stories of Mobolade bringing people together to solve problems.

Winning an office so important is no easy task for someone outside the established political structure. The win, of itself, attests to our next mayor’s charisma, warmth, sincerity and talent.

By winning high office, Mobolade should inspire others to set their goals high. With the election decided, the real work begins.

Mobolade will lead a city that took on a positive trajectory 12 years ago under the one-term leadership of then-Mayor Steve Bach, who declined to seek a second term.

Mayor John Suthers took the helm after serving as Colorado attorney general, U.S. attorney for Colorado and director of the state’s corrections division. His stable, competent leadership, on top of Bach’s accomplishments, transformed the Springs from a cautionary tale to its stature as the gold standard of municipal excellence.

We are confident Mobolade will build on the work of Suthers to make Colorado Springs the envy of the world. To do so, he should:

• Continue supporting and expanding the city’s police force, with a focus on making the Springs the country’s safest city;

• Continue expanding and improving transportation and stormwater infrastructure as the city grows;

• Attract more airlines to serve the city’s airport;

• Make our city the most business-friendly in the country, eliminating needless regulations and tax burdens that discourage production and trade;

• Create a fair playing field, upon which all can compete while playing by the rules;

• Protect and expand the city’s water supply;

• Encourage and facilitate smart growth that respects the region’s natural beauty;

• Encourage and facilitate private-sector ventures designed to establish more housing;

• Work with school districts to improve education;

• Constantly communicate with corporate and military leaders to ensure the city is meeting their needs;

• Prioritize parks, trails and open space;

• Work as a check on — and partner with — the City Council, County Commission, state Legislature, governor and the state’s congressional delegation.

Mostly, our new mayor should support the city’s half-million residents in constructive endeavors, public and private.

To whom much is given, much is expected. We trust the voters who entrusted Mobolade to lead the city’s future. It is a safe bet he will quickly make our great city greater.

Congratulations, Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

The Gazette Editorial Board