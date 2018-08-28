An American hero died Saturday. Allies and opponents of Sen. John McCain mourn, without regard to politics.
Meanwhile, the White House flew flags at full staff the second day after McCain’s death. Trump ordered them lowered again, only after public outcry and a request by the national commander of The American Legion.
“On the behalf of The American Legion’s two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his internment,” wrote National Commander Denise Rohan.
Late Monday, Trump issued an overdue statement of respect for McCain’s service.
It is hard to grasp a Republican president hesitating to honor a decorated veteran in the wake of his death. It was the latest White House embarrassment, expanding the limits of presidential audacity.
The Gazette’s editorial board never hesitated to disagree with McCain on issues and his votes. We admonished him for saving the Affordable Care Act, when Republicans had their only real chance to end it.
McCain carried around a 2016 Gazette editorial that blasted him for trying to merge Colorado Springs-based Northern Command with Southern Command. He highlighted phrases, disputing our case.
We sometimes disagreed with the senator and often agreed with him. Today, we only miss him. No policy disputes could distort McCain’s stature as a man who loved his country and fought to defend it in combat and politics.
Even in death, McCain put his love of country first.
“Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here,” McCain wrote in a farewell note. “Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”
Well stated. We are history’s greatest experiment in liberty, forged by founders who risked their lives to pursue outcomes that defied all odds. They gave us a country too stable for one person to destroy; free enough for one person to constructively change.
Perhaps the greatest lesson in McCain’s death is the value of enemies and friends. We can all use plenty of both.
“A man with no enemies is a man with no character,” Paul Newman said.
True, but wiser men see enemies as potential friends.
“Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” asked President Abraham Lincoln.
“Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love,” implored Mahatma Gandhi.
McCain had enemies, including one powerful man in the White House. In his death, the ratio of enemies to friends seems clear. McCain’s friends far outnumbered his enemies. He had friends from the hard right, the hard left and all points between. They didn’t always like where he stood but trusted him to take a heartfelt stand and defend it.
Thank you, Sen. McCain, for a life of service to family and country. Generations of young Americans should follow your lead.
The Gazette editorial Board