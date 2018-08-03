Mayor John Suthers wants Colorado Springs residents to join him at Colorado’s best, most casual networking event. There, residents of the country’s most desirable city, will make lasting friendships with political leaders, including Gov. John Hickenlooper, business leaders, philanthropists, investors and other Front Range leaders.
As an annual tradition in August, Springs residents of all backgrounds come together to form the Pikes Peak Posse at the State Fair in Pueblo. The posse socializes in a spirit of polite competition with members of the Denver Rustlers. The two groups bid on livestock raised and auctioned by 4-H youths from the Denver and Colorado Springs metropolitan areas and surrounding regions. It all takes place in a festive environment of food and drink.
“This is an opportunity to visit with Governor Hickenlooper, Denver metro mayors, state and city department officials, and important civic and business leaders,” explains Mayor Suthers in a written invitation to residents. “They will be accessible to visit in a very informal setting, and it is important to our community, and to me, that you and other highly respected local leaders help me take advantage of this tremendous opportunity. We all need to tell the Colorado Springs story to individuals who can, and do, have a significant impact on our future.”
The Pikes Peak Posse has participated in the auction for the past 20 years. Tax-deductible donations from attendees fund livestock purchases. The meat is sold to third parties for processing and sale. Posse and Rustler members can opt to buy some of the meat, as well, paying the difference between the auction and the resale prices. The 4-H members typically use the sales proceeds to pay for their future educations.
“You can help me take advantage of this unique opportunity to tell our Colorado Springs story to Denver metro, Pueblo, Western slope, and State leaders while, in the process, supporting a great cause and some very special kids,” Suthers says. “This is a high-powered event at which we can use friendly dialogue to establish relationships with those who will affect our community’s future and our economy. While the focus is often on Denver players, there is also important work to be done with Pueblo leadership.”
The mayor asks for tax-deductible contributions of $500 to the Pikes Peak Posse through the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation. Donations will fund the purchase of animals.
Participants will assemble Aug. 28 at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame for lunch. Afterward, they will board buses heading for Pueblo, returning between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“The bus trip itself provides an opportunity to have informal conversation with other local community leaders,” Suthers wrote. “Upon arriving at the State Fair Exhibition Hall in Pueblo, the kids who raised the animals on which we will be bidding will show them to you and will thank you personally for your doing so. These are very special youngsters who will increase your faith in the next generation. Once inside the Hall, you will be able to observe the auction and to mingle with your counterparts from throughout the State while enjoying a very tasty dinner buffet. Great fun and a great opportunity.”
The event provides an opportunity for adults to show their support for young people doing the hard work of raising livestock and earning money for college.
“These are some of the finest kids you will ever have the chance to meet,” says businessman Steve Schuck, a regular participant in the Pikes Peak Posse. “They need our encouragement and support. Additionally, this is a chance to show up in boots and jeans and mingle with people who can help bring about positive change for our community, our businesses, our nonprofits and more.”
Please answer the mayor’s call. Join the Pikes Peak Posse and represent the Pikes Peak region at the Colorado State Fair.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For registration and additional details, visit wwwpikespeakposse.com. Or, call Diedre Smith at 719-337-3564, or drop the mayor a note at mayorjohnsuthersposse@gmail.com