Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade begins his first full day on the job Wednesday morning. We offer him warm congratulations into his first role in elective office, though not his first role in leadership.

Mobolade already changed the politics of Colorado Springs by running on a positive message of unity and hope for the future. His sincerity and affability overcame an assortment of obstacles to make him the city’s first elected Black person and immigrant to run the highest office in Colorado’s second-largest city – the 39th largest city in the country.

Early Wednesday, the real work begins.

In the plan Yemi released last week to guide his first 100 days as mayor, and during his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Mobolade spoke of building on the diversity of Colorado Springs. He wants to work with political leaders of both major political parties, military leaders and people with new ideas.

Mobolade also spoke specifically of his goals for improvements in public safety, housing, transportation, water assets and economic vitality/jobs.

That’s a great list, and we’d like to add another goal the mayor should focus on during his first full day in office. Mobolade will be the hero-in-charge if President Joe Biden or his administration announce that Space Command is not going anywhere. We encourage him to communicate with Biden and top generals and colonels in the United States Air Force to end this unseemly era of uncertainty initiated primarily to salve the ego of former President Donald Trump, who chose on his way out of office to punish Colorado for not favoring him for a second consecutive term.

If anyone can make a convincing argument, it’s the man who convinced voters to make him the mayor with no prior service in public office.

Under the leadership of outgoing Mayor John Suthers, who prioritized adding personnel to the police force, crime fell by nearly 16% from levels in 2010. This gives Mobolade a good head start toward making Colorado Springs the safest among the country’s 100 largest cities.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

We trust Mayor Mobolade, using his gift of interpersonal skills, will find out-of-the-box remedies to the city’s persistent lack of so-called “affordable housing.” He has the unenviable task of guarding the character of neighborhoods while creating incentives for and removing obstacles to housing developments that provide for people on all spectrums of the economic sphere.

Regarding transportation, Mobolade should enhance public transit. He should expand the city’s pedestrian and bicycle trails without adding obstructive bike lanes to compete with traffic on narrow streets. We hope he will balk at “road dieting” – a phrase traffic engineers use to actively reduce the flow of vehicles with poorly timed traffic lights, designed hump and bump obstructions, inappropriate on-street bike lanes and more.

Road dieticians believe people will get out of cars and turn to bicycles if their commutes are adequately miserable. It doesn’t work. It only irritates taxpayers who pay for roads to drive on. Mobolade has pledged to maintain a city government that’s in service to the people.

Water will always be a challenge in high dessert environments, such as Colorado Springs. Mobolade should build on advancements promoted and achieved by his runoff opponent, former City Councilman and Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Mobolade has made progress in business and non-profit agencies by building coalitions. He avoids making enemies and builds on relationships. He should turn to Williams – a leader who loves this city and would be happy to help – for pointers on increasing the supply and efficient use of water as others see nothing beyond scarcity management.

Our new mayor wants more economic vitality, which leads to good jobs that keep and attract valuable residents. He can do this best by making the city above average in accommodating progress – something achieved by enhancing public safety, paving the way for more housing, improving transportation and ensuring surplus water reserves. Good government leadership and pragmatic results will keep this city at the top of “best” and “most desirable” lists.

Mayor Mobolade, thank you for your service. You have already inspired people to understand the success that comes with passion, compassion and faith in God. Starting today, take it to the stars by achieving results that benefit all.