Advocates of a dark tax increase on November’s ballot plotted the measure in secret, behind closed doors, aggressively resisting efforts to include the public and shine light on the subject. Proposition 110 is so ill-conceived that Mayor John Suthers used a chunk of his State of the City address Friday to campaign against it.
Since getting the measure on November’s ballot, advocates and their publicity firm have made no visibly substantial effort to inform residents outside Denver about the tax and what it would do. One must wonder just what they are hiding. Perhaps it mostly benefits Denver, and they want to keep others in the dark.
“Negotiations are going on behind closed doors. Even the names of elected officials who attend the private meetings are being kept secret,” said veteran, award-winning news reporter Joey Bunch in an April 30 article for Colorado Politics.
A few of those invited to the secret meetings had acted on good conscience and told Bunch about them. They gave him a call-in number he was not supposed to have. He called and discovered a group organized by the Denver Chamber of Commerce plotting what became Proposition 110.
“The press and, by proxy, everyday citizens who ultimately could pay a proposed sales tax don’t qualify as having a stake…,” Bunch said.
“That call-in number was shared with me by others listening in who are concerned about Denver interests controlling the process with a heavy hand and arguably sidestepping the state’s Sunshine Law, which holds that the public’s business must be done in public.
“I listened to the call and followed up with a request to talk about it. I was emailed a statement from Kelly Brough, president and CEO of the Denver chamber, that vaguely reflected what I heard. When I told the chamber’s spokeswoman I heard the meeting for myself, she accused me of spying and called me unethical.”
Advocates of this tax consider secret meetings about public policy a form of ethics. Journalistic efforts to inform the public, by contrast, are unethical.
“Speaking of the interest of taxpayers, I feel compelled to comment on two issues on the November ballot designed to address state highway funding,” Suthers said Friday. “One is Proposition 110, it would raise the state sales tax .62 percent. However, only 45 percent of the revenue would go to state highways…”
Let that sink in. Supporters pitch this as a resolution to our crisis of dangerously bad highway infrastructure. Yet less than half the money would go to fix highways. No wonder they met in secret.
“Fifteen percent would go to multimodal transportation, and 40 percent would be split between cities and counties,” Suthers said. “We estimate Colorado Springs would receive around $18-20 million a year for local roads from this proposal.”
Suthers recounted how Colorado Springs voters approved issue 2C. The ballot measure raised city sales tax .62 percent, generating at least $50 million each year for local roads.
“If Proposition 110 passes it would raise the total sales tax to 8.87 percent, which in my opinion is too high,” Suthers said. “If that happens, the council and I probably wouldn’t seek to renew 2C for another five years in 2020. In which case, Colorado Springs would be giving up over $50 million per year in local road construction for about $18-20 million. That’s not a good deal.”
Hear this loud and clear. Passage of the secret society’s Prop 110 means high taxes and fewer road improvements in southern Colorado.
Suthers recommends voting instead for Proposition 109, which appears above 110 on the ballot. It issues bonds immediately, pays for them with existing revenues, and generates more transportation money without raising taxes.
Suthers called Prop 109 “a better deal.”
“You get $3.5 billion in state highway investment without a tax increase and you get to retain a much higher level of investment in local roads,” said the mayor and former Colorado attorney general.
Don’t be fooled by a tax increase so bad a cabal of special interests concocted it behind closed doors. Vote against a secret scheme to benefit a few and for a measure created in public to benefit all with better roads. Vote “no” on 110 and “yes” on 109.
The Gazette editorial board