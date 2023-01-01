Colorado Springs stands as the shining city at the base of America’s Mountain — the gold standard for urban living by too many measures for an exhaustive list.
As Olympic City USA, we are home to world-class athletes. Pentagon officials know us as the military city most desired by Air Force and Army personnel asking for base reassignments.
Cranes throughout the city symbolize a booming economy that attracts high-quality, high-wage employers looking for the best places to expand or relocate.
Our community hosts three respected institutions of higher education — the Air Force Academy, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Colorado College.
Pikes Peak Community College recently transitioned to Pikes Peak State University and offers a growing array of four-year degrees. We aren’t a college town. We’re a multicollege town, with an enviably high concentration of options for developing a quality workforce.
Our city owns and maintains Garden of the Gods, which competes with New York City’s Central Park as the two most well-known and beloved municipal parks in the country.
For these reasons and more, the Springs routinely tops lists of North America’s healthiest cities. An annual survey by U.S. News & World Report consistently finds Colorado Springs the most desirable large city in which to live.
Not all is perfect, of course. Like nearly all large cities, Colorado Springs has seen a rising crime rate since the middays of the worldwide pandemic.
Our community suffered the loss of Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump during another mass shooting reminiscent of too many others in Colorado. At least 19 were injured, and countless survivors of the injured and deceased continue suffering from this tragedy in our community and beyond. We must never forget their losses and needs.
Residents throughout metro Colorado Springs and the rest of the Pikes Peak region have reason to enter 2023 grieving and learning from our past and believing our best years lie ahead. In the spirit of moving forward, we offer the following list of hopes and goals for 2023:
Increase our welcoming culture. Follow the advice of former President Ronald Reagan, who often told us we have more commonalities than differences. In common interactions, respect the dignity of young college students, military enlistees, troubled homeless people and the most successful among us. Black lives matter, LGBTQ-plus lives matter, poor lives matter, rich lives matter and all lives matter. Make it an individual goal to make this the warmest, friendliest, most welcoming city on earth.
Respect first responders. Like most metro areas, our city struggles to hire enough qualified paramedics, law enforcers and other first responders. This comes after years of a nationwide anti-cop movement that discourages law-enforcement careers and increases crime to the point of endangering medics who respond to crime scenes. Support our first responders and efforts by Mayor John Suthers and the City Council to make public safety our highest priority.
Discourage substance abuse. Colorado Springs voters in 2022 wisely trounced another effort to line our streets with “recreational” pot stores. Marijuana and other drugs are not “recreation.” Drug use compares to recreation no more than nicotine addiction compares to mountain biking or hiking. Let’s continue on as Denver’s alter ego and grow the metro’s brand as Colorado’s family-friendly city.
Elect a good strong mayor. Colorado Springs abandoned its dysfunctional city manager government with a vote of the people in 2010. Under the old system, our city had no checks and balances. An out-of-town “manager” ran the city as an employee of the City Council, essentially giving us a one-branch government. Since then, two strong mayors — longtime local residents who answer directly to the governed — have achieved a system of checks and balances. In the new system, they have taken Colorado Springs from a cautionary tale to the most coveted city in the United States. Let’s keep this trajectory by carefully selecting from a strong pool of potential mayors.
Improve our schools. Support school board leaders elected to serve students and families above all else. Support school choice, so that children of all socioeconomic backgrounds can enjoy educational privileges traditionally reserved for the wealthy.
Keep Colorado Springs the most military-friendly city in the world. Thank those in uniform for the services they provide. Pick up their tabs at restaurants. Businesses should continue offering and increasing military discounts. Our country needs the world’s strongest military with the highest morale, and we should remain the military’s finest hometown.
There is no limit to how much we can improve a city that has so much going for it. Let’s continue making a great city greater. Start on this first day of 2023.
The Gazette Editorial Board