The families of fallen firefighters are gathered this week and throughout the weekend to pay tribute to their loved ones at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony. Held at Memorial Park in downtown Colorado Springs annually, the national ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their communities. It’s also time to thank the parents, spouses and children who support these professionals.

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony has been held in Colorado Springs since 2002 on a weekend close to Sept. 11 — the day Islamic terrorists attacked the United States and killed 343 New York firefighters and about that many subsequently from related complications.

The formal ceremony runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and is open to the public.

The ceremony begins with a parade led by a pipe and drum corps, followed by a procession of firetrucks and other emergency vehicles. As the procession moves through the streets of Colorado Springs, family members of the fallen firefighters are invited to follow in their vehicles to the park.

Related events began Wednesday with shuttles taking families from the Colorado Springs Airport to the downtown Antlers hotel, where a greeting committee welcomed them. The hotel hosts an array of formal and informal memorial-related events, where survivors share stories and memories of their loved ones. It’s a unique occasion for those who lost heroes to find comfort in the presence of other family members who have suffered similar losses.

The Pikes Peak region seldom endures destructive tornadoes and earthquakes. It never gets a hurricane. In these parts, natural disasters typically involve fires ripping through forests and neighborhoods. Those who lived through this century’s Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires know how we depend on firefighters. Truth be known, the public never hears of the daily work firefighters provide to quietly save structures and lives without fanfare.

Through their courage and dedication, our firefighters save countless lives and properties. This week and beyond, we should relish in honoring their courage while remembering the legacies of those who died so others could live.

Thursday

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The IAFF store will be open in the Summit III room at The Antlers.

• 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Event information available at The Antlers.

• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family and Honor Guard registration at The Antlers.

• 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Shuttle available to the memorial site at Memorial Park near front entrance of The Antlers.

• 4 to 6 p.m.: Mandatory Honor Guard meeting at the memorial site.

Friday

• 7 a.m.: A shuttle from The Antlers to the memorial site at Memorial Park will depart outside of the hotel’s main lobby for the Honor Guard.

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Honor Guard registration in the Heritage Ballroom at The Antlers.

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The International Association of Fire Fighters store will be open in the Summit III room at The Antlers.

• 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Transportation services available.

• 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: A family greeting committee will be available at Colorado Springs Airport, along with organized transportation from the airport to The Antlers.

• 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Family information desk available at The Antlers.

• 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Shuttles available from The Antlers to memorial site.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Mandatory Honor Guard practice at memorial site.

• 4 to 6:30 p.m.: Family and friends gathering at Weidner Field featuring food, live music and games (open to the public).

• 8 p.m.: Massed Pipes and Drums Band parade will begin in front of Jack Quinn’s at 21 S. Tejon St. (open to the public).

Saturday

• 7 to 9:30 a.m.: Family breakfast buffet in the Heritage Ballroom at The Antlers (registration required).

• 7 a.m.: Honor Guard shuttle to Memorial Site.

• 8 a.m.: Mandatory Honor Guard practice at memorial site.

• 10 a.m.: Ride of Honor arrival scheduled at memorial site (open to the public).

• 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: A family shuttle to the memorial service will depart in 20-minute intervals.

• 9 to 11 a.m.: Family information desk will be open in The Antlers lobby.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Memorial service scheduled at the Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial. Following the ceremony, a shuttle will take attendees back to their respective hotels in 20-minute intervals.

• 3 to 5 p.m.: IAFF store open in the Summit III room at The Antlers.

• 8 p.m.: Massed Pipes and Drums Band parade begins in front of Jack Quinn’s at 21 S. Tejon St.

Sunday

• 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Gray Line shuttle available to the Colorado Springs Airport.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information, visit IAFF.org

The Gazette Editorial Board