Drake Power Plant, the steam-billowing behemoth of downtown, will be gone no later than 2035. That was the responsible 2015 decision of the City Council, convened as the Colorado Springs Utilities Board in 2015.
The plan to carefully shutter the plant put closure far enough in the distance to protect the public’s financial resources and the reliability of the city’s utility.
Patience is a virtue hard to maintain, especially in December. As vision of renewables dance in their heads, city leaders talk of an imminent shutdown as early as 2024 — 11 years ahead of the original close-by date.
The Utilities acquisition of solar and battery storage assets might facilitate an earlier closure.
Utilities Board Chairman Tom Strand hopes two of three coal-fired units will be closed by the end of next year.
Drake is a dragon of the past, not a dove of the future. The sooner we move forward, the sooner we can make better cultural and economic use of prime downtown real estate.
The sooner we can move forward, the sooner we can enjoy the enjoy the health and environmental benefits of lower and better controlled emissions.
We can do almost anything fast if we disregard costs and other consequences. In pursuing an early closure date, city leaders must avoid letting impatience cloud pragmatic concerns.
Drake provides a reliable source of electricity, replete with backup capacity. The utility traditionally keeps a stockpile of coal sufficient to power the city for a month or more in the event a major disaster interrupts supplies of natural gas or coal.
Before demolishing and decommissioning the plant, city leaders must know beyond question they have a replacement system no less reliable.
“Before I unplug something, I need to see how the new systems work,” said Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin.
That is good to hear. Benyamin is not a holdout for coal, or an opponent of closing Drake. He was hired by, and works for, the same utility board members eager to shut it down. He merely wants to maintain stability, which is his obligation to the community.
Rates are another essential consideration before scrapping Drake.
If an overly ambition closure date puts needlessly higher costs on ratepayers, the Utilities board/City Council should wait until the numbers make more sense. We don’t want to hear about nonessential rate hikes, borne of impatience, that “equal the cost of a Starbucks latte” and therefore don’t matter.
Lots of people on public assistance or fixed incomes, with growing gaps between paydays, don’t buy high-end lattes. They have no choice but to buy electricity, at whatever rates city leaders impose.
Before making a decision on the final fate of Drake, the Utilities board should ask Benyamin to provide the community with anticipated electric rates.
Using the best available data, present estimated rates under two courses of action: 1. closing Drake within the next four years; or 2. keeping Drake productive for another 15 years.
Present the anticipated costs, and allow board members to make decisions that weigh informed opinions of ratepayers.
In making Drake decisions, city officials should heed the adage “haste is a hurricane, patience a gentle breeze.”
Much of the public looks forward to a downtown devoid of Drake. Speed up the closure, if possible and pragmatic. Just don’t pull the plug without a viable plan that respects our community’s diverse interests.
The Gazette Editorial Board