Each day it gets harder to watch the Senate campaign of former Gov. John Hickenlooper, but dramatic train wrecks are hard to ignore.
In a debate Wednesday with former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, a moderator asked Hickenlooper if he believes Tara Reade’s allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Reade accuses Biden of forcibly raping her when she worked for him as a Senate aide.
“Well, first, let me say that any woman who comes forward and talks about the sexual assault that they’ve had to endure, they deserve to be listened to and they deserve to be believed,” Hickenlooper said. “And I look at Tara Reade as someone who has shown a great deal of courage to come forward and talk about what happened to her… In the end, I still support Joe Biden for president, absolutely.”
The moderator wanted a more direct answer: “Yes or no, do you believe her allegations? Do you believe Tara Reade?”
“To a large extent, yes,” Hickenlooper said.
Which leads the listener to one conclusion: Hickenlooper thinks Biden committed rape and supports him for president nevertheless.
We would be more shocked, but this is the same John Hickenlooper who lost his composure, struggled for an answer, and abandoned an interview when Denver attorney and radio host Dan Caplis asked whether a newborn child deserved life-saving health care if the mother intended abortion.
This is the same John Hickenlooper who would neither carry out nor commute the court-ordered execution of Chuck-E-Cheese mass killer Nathan Dunlap. Instead, he left Dunlap for a successor to contend with.
It stands to reason a man who might let a newborn die of neglect would support a presidential candidate facing a rape allegation he believes. It is no surprise that same man would avoid imposing justice on a killer who shot up a children’s pizza restaurant.
In the same debate, Hickenlooper said “the pandemic created a moment where, when the shooting of George Floyd took place, everyone was in their living room. Everyone saw it, and it was a catalyst to action.”
Everyone saw it except Hickenlooper, apparently. Floyd was slowly killed by a knee on his neck, not a gun.
The disastrous debate came only days after the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission found Hickenlooper guilty of accepting illegal gifts of travel, lodging, and more from foreign and domestic corporations. Those convictions came after the commission held Hickenlooper in contempt for refusing to testify, making him the commission’s first contempt charge. Hickenlooper cooperated only after Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser obtained a court order to enforce a subpoena. His failed defense cost taxpayers at least $127,000 taken from a 9/11 economic recovery fund.
When it seemed things could not get worse, CBS Denver on Friday exposed millions of dollars in off-the-books cash gifts from corporations to the governor’s office during Hickenlooper’s eight years in office.
“Among the biggest donors was the former Anadarko Oil and Gas,” Channel 4 reports. “The company donated $25,000 to the governor’s office in 2017, just days after a deadly explosion in Firestone was tied to a leaking underground pipeline owned by the company. Over the course of four years, it gave the governor’s office more than $330,000, money for which there is little accounting.”
Frank Lamonte, director of the Brechner Center for the Freedom of Information, told Channel 4 he has never heard of direct donations to a governor’s office without oversight.
“Big dollar presents like that are the exact kind of things that ethics laws seek to prohibit and regulate… it just raises all sorts of red flags that it could influence the direction of policy and it could influence what legislation is prioritized, it could give, at least if not influence, it could give preferred access to the governor.”
Later Friday, the Ethics Commission slapped Hickenlooper with its largest fine in the commission’s history for the two convictions. If that didn’t make Friday the most disastrous day of Hickenlooper’s campaign, advocates for racial justice and police reforms blasted him for neglecting their concerns during his eight years in office.
“We had a chance to do what the world is talking about needing to do now. We had that chance with Hick. His record is atrocious in terms of following through,” said Reginald Holmes, past president of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, in an article by former Gazette reporter Conrad Swanson.
“I’m not cut out to be a senator,” Hickenlooper said last year.
He spent the next year proving it.
The Gazette Editorial Board