Trying to bury ugly news, former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s lawyer used the old late-Friday-afternoon tactic to minimize attention to the latest chapter in his client’s ethics ordeal.
In a filing late Friday, Hickenlooper showed his refusal to participate in a remote hearing June 4 to answer questions of Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission about charges involving unlawful contributions potentially made to influence outcomes. Late-Friday filings — particularly in advance of three-day weekends — get little attention as reporters head home.
The complaints pertain to domestic and international trips Hickenlooper took on private jets owned by for-profit corporations. They also claim Hickenlooper “illegally accepted luxury hotel accommodations” from private corporations.
Private jets took Hickenlooper to Turin, Italy, for the Bilderberg Meeting in June 2018. He traveled to Connecticut in March 2018 for the commissioning of the USS Colorado, to New Jersey in January 2018, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August 2018, and to a “wedding” in Texas in April 2018.
The general public has no way of knowing Hickenlooper’s innocence or guilt, which is why we need an ethics hearing. Of particular concern is the “wedding” of Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Texas, which Hickenlooper claims he officiated.
Musk and his new bride had wed overseas, but Musk’s brother brought Hickenlooper to a Musk-family celebration of the marriage in Texas. About one month later, something strange emerged from the governor’s office. Hickenlooper signed an executive order forcing Colorado auto dealers to sell electric cars — such as those built and sold by Musk.
If — big emphasis on if — the jet ride and party influenced the governor’s decision to help Musk sell cars, it is the type of transaction Colorado law tries to product us from.
Hickenlooper’s defense raises its ethical concern. The state pays for his high-priced defense lawyer with federal funds given to Colorado after the 9-11 attacks to help the state’s economic recovery. Hickenlooper tapped the funds during his eight years in office to pay for multiple expenses while doing nothing to ensure a rainy day fund for the next big economic disaster. Those funds would be helpful today in the mess we are in.
The state faces a $3.5 billion budget shortfall and has no substantial savings with which to backfill it. Meanwhile, Hickenlooper continues depleting the 9-11 funds while dragging out his case.
The former governor claims he can’t participate in the hearing because he does not trust the commission’s ability to manage Webex technology. To be fair, the commission’s practice session May 19 was riddled with technological snafus. But that’s the world we live in during COVID-19. In a hearing, technical issues affect both sides.
Hickenlooper has been absent from nearly all of more than a dozen major primary campaign events. He hopes to avoid hard questions and win his primary on name recognition. The public needs to see him in action and deserves a fair hearing — with questions and answers — regarding these troubling charges of ethical lapses.
The Gazette Editorial Board