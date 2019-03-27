Our longtime friend, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, finally leveraged his greatest asset: himself. In a guest column Tuesday for The Washington Post, he distinguished himself as the only Democratic presidential candidate who opposes the Green New Deal.
“The resolution sets unachievable goals,” Hickenlooper wrote. “We do not yet have the technology needed to reach ‘net-zero greenhouse gas emissions’ in 10 years. That’s why many wind and solar companies don’t support it. There is no clean substitute for jet fuel. Electric vehicles are growing quickly, yet are still in their infancy. Manufacturing industries such as steel and chemicals, which account for almost as much carbon emissions as transportation, are even harder to decarbonize.”
This is how Hickenlooper governed Colorado. He assessed the practical aspects of dreams, aspiration and policies. Then he judged them by the effects they would have on people coping with typical challenges.
The pragmatic small-business entrepreneur spent eight years protecting the environment and defending the essential economic role of oil and gas. He desires a future of renewable energy provided by solar and wind. Yet, he cares about people who struggle from one paycheck to the next. He cares about preserving their jobs.
“Amid this technological innovation, we need to ensure that energy is not only clean but also affordable,” Hickenlooper wrote in the Post. “Millions of Americans struggle with ‘energy poverty.’ Too often, low-income Americans must choose between paying for medicine and having their heat shut off … ”
An astounding number of Democratic politicians don’t understand what Hickenlooper explained in the Post. They see the world from from lofty perches of influence, forgetting the ground-level people who used to form the Democratic base.
Concern for Colorado’s economy and the needs of working class and low-income households led Hickenlooper to save our state from an attack on oil and gas in 2014. Then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Boulder, had funded a petition drive for a ballot measure that proposed 2,000-foot setbacks to buffer oil and gas wells from homes and schools. Another Polis measure proposed adding an environmental bill of rights to the state constitution, giving municipalities “local control” of oil and gas production.
At the last moment, just as Polis planned to submit the petitions, Hickenlooper talked the congressman down. He promised Polis a new commission to recommend minimizing “land-use conflicts that can occur when siting oil and gas facilities near homes, schools, businesses and recreational facilities.” The compromise probably saved 100,000 jobs or more.
As Hickenlooper’s successor in the governor’s office, Polis supports a bill that will grant local control over oil and gas. It will likely run energy production out of Colorado.
Wealthy residents of Aspen, Boulder and various upscale Front Range neighborhoods don’t sweat their utility bills. They have the luxury to worry about global warming theories and expensive solutions they hope will control the climate. Hickenlooper understands their worries, but likewise knows about people who cannot feed their kids if household bills spike to pay for windmills and solar contraptions.
Democrats could use more Hickenloopers and fewer pawns with Magic Fairy platforms. They need a man or woman who stands apart from a growing pack of like-minded socialists who long ago forgot the real-world bumpkins in Flyover Country — including former Democrats who helped elect President Donald Trump.
Hickenlooper’s article explains how government cannot achieve a green utopia without harnessing private-sector ingenuity and resources. Those assets are forgotten in the Green New Deal proposed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
“The Ocasio-Cortez-Markey resolution gives government the dominant role on investment decisions,” he wrote. “But most of the gains we have seen in recent years on renewable energy have come from entrepreneurs and companies responding to incentives from the market and the federal government, not bending to federal mandates.”
We’re guessing, and hoping, Hickenlooper reconnected with Arthur Brooks. As president of the American Enterprise Institute, Brooks dedicates his life to ending poverty. He believes free-market innovation is the one proven path. At The Washington Examiner’s 2018 Sea Island Summit in Georgia, Brooks told a Gazette editorial board member his “close friend” Hickenlooper fully understands the power of capitalism to improve social and environmental conditions worldwide.
In a crowded field of well-known Democrats, the political class considers Hickenlooper a longshot. That means he should go long. He should continue running far and fast from the party’s pack, as Trump did in the 2015 Republican primary race. Hickenlooper should stand out as an old-school Democrat who cares about improving the lives of ordinary, hard-working, middle-class Americans. By doing so, he might command the spotlight.
