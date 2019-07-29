Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper takes to the national spotlight Tuesday for the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates. He cannot afford to repeat his performance in the first debate. He must win and dominate the spin cycle.
This could be Hickenlooper’s last chance for a save-the-campaign Hail Mary performance. Achieving 2% support in his highest poll result, he has nothing to lose. He has no reason to play it safe.
Hickenlooper cannot distinguish himself with inside policy nuance. He needs a bold, unapologetic, no-holds-barred performance that shows the Democratic base he is not like the others. If he is like the others, he loses big. He is not the youngest, the prettiest or the most dynamic. He is a mature white man seeking support from a base that openly uses “white male” as a pejorative.
If he is not like the others, the math works in his favor. The others will divide the support of far-left Democrats who appreciate socialistic political pandering to grievance demographics. Hickenlooper, meanwhile, could concentrate the support of traditional Democrats who still believe in the socially benevolent and unbiased power of capitalism. They are out there. They helped elect President Donald Trump.
Unlike all other candidates in this race, Hickenlooper governed Colorado as a pro-business, pro-energy Democrat. Of all Democratic contenders, he governed the strongest statewide economy. He governed the state with two of the country’s most desirable cities in which to live, as determined by multiple U.S. News & World Report surveys.
Hickenlooper understands the fact free-market capitalism creates health care, food and other forms of wealth that have world poverty in a historic free fall. Without hedging words — without concern for audience reprisal — he should defend the entrepreneurs, investors, and hard-working men and women who create the wealth that provides every single resource any socialist intends to give away. He should say this: "Capitalism creates wealth; socialism creates poverty." Fact checkers cannot prove this wrong.
Hickenlooper should defend this country, brag about it and promise an American dream that breaks the mold.
To make his case, he can draw on his story. As a child, he endured merciless bullies and the early loss of a parent. As an adult, he took the world by storm.
Unemployed as a young geologist, Hickenlooper borrowed a small amount of money and pursued a dream few others understood. He became a founding father in the craft beer revolution. In doing so, he created work for people of all socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds. He employed bartenders, truck drivers, yeast masters, cooks, waiters, lawyers, accountants and more. He and his employees donated to charity.
Each time Hickenlooper launched a small business, dozens of people’s lives improved. Neighborhoods improved. Even beggars on the street saw new donations from the newly employed, for better or worse.
Hickenlooper cannot stand patiently in the outfield Tuesday playing a polite game of inside ball with fellow policy wonks. He must draw on his inner teenager and steal the show, cautiously pushing the edge of the debate’s formal rules. Show working Americans you will fight for them, their energy, their independence and their jobs. Give them a vision worth supporting.
“Growing up I was the skinny dork with the Coke-bottle-thick eyeglasses. I was a petulant loudmouth, perpetually teased by my classmates… At home I was the baby. I couldn’t get a word in edgewise. I was last in line for pretty much everything,” Hickenlooper explained in an interview with The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity. “All I wanted was my voice to be heard.”
Never has that desire, for his voice to be heard, been more important. No one ignored the petulant loudmouth. Only that kid — among all others in the class — went on to lead one of the country’s largest, most successful cities. Only the "dork" spent eight years governing Colorado, a highly successful state by all important measures.
The Gazette’s editorial board has never supported Hickenlooper’s full agenda, or even most of it. During his two terms governing Colorado, we had our share of unpleasant policy disputes in public and private.
Meanwhile, every long-term member of the board considers Hickenlooper a good person and a friend. Among the 10 candidates selected for Tuesday’s debate, Hickenlooper offers the most promise for our country. He outclasses them all.
Take it from your friends back home, "Hick." Channel that former petulant outcast and stand out from the crowd. Make the country pay attention by telling us why you want this job. Take risks, have fun and own the second debate.