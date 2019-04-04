Gov. Jared Polis, be a hero. Champion and defend the will of the people. Prove yourself a maverick, independent leader controlled by no party or special interest.
Veto Senate Bill 181, which imposes oil and gas regulations voters soundly rejected just four months ago.
With one simple stroke of the pen, Gov. Polis can become the man who saves Colorado’s economy from the greatest potential harm since the nationwide housing collapse of 2008.
If Polis signs 181 into law, he might initiate a recession. By signing, he empowers every local politician throughout Colorado to impose massive setbacks and other oppressive, jobs-killing regulations on energy production.
These regulations might spread throughout the state as fast as city councils and town boards can convene to vote.
Local politicians typically improve their popularity by foisting unpopular activities, such as oil drilling, to other communities. “Not In My Back Yard” is the lifeblood of local and regional politics.
That makes SB 181 a potential de facto statewide ban on oil and gas production. The industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, producing billions of dollars for the economy and hundreds of millions each year for schools.
The Senate gave final passage to an amended version of the bill Wednesday, giving some concessions to oil and gas.
One amendment “professionalizes” service on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which sets state regulations. Volunteer service on the board would become full-time paid employment, offering a more stable regulatory panel for the industry to count on.
The original bill made protection of the environment and public health the commission’s highest priority. The amended version prioritizes environment and health “to the extent necessary and reasonable” — whatever that means.
While these were small victories for the energy sector, the industry warns the law would harm our economy.
“While a few critical amendments were added that begin to address some of industry’s concerns and provide a degree of certainty to our member companies, our industry remains firmly opposed to this bill because it threatens one of the pillars of Colorado’s economy,” says a joint statement of the Colorado Petroleum Council and the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
We know Polis as one who thinks for himself. We know him as a man able and willing to change his mind and lead, as he did years ago by scrapping petitions that called for a ballot measure threatening oil and gas operations with 2,000-foot setbacks.
We also know Polis as a highly successful entrepreneur who solves problems with newfangled, outside-the-box ideas. Jobs-killing regulations, under the enticing mantra of “local control,” are not new ideas.
Governor, please find a better and more innovative way to address environmental, aesthetic, social, and public health concerns pertaining to the oil and gas industry our state depends upon. Come up with your own plan that protects all interests.
Veto this bill, save good jobs, defend the working class and be a bipartisan champion of the majority of voters — people who said ‘no’ to choking oil and gas. It is the right thing to do, for the governor’s political stature and the future of our state.
The Gazette Editorial Board