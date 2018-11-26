Jared Polis continues instilling hope for a future of pragmatic leadership that places outcomes above partisan overreach.
The Democratic governor-elect has appointed bipartisan transition teams. Last week, he cast a broad net on social media asking for recommendations for Cabinet members, meaning he is not filling posts with party hacks and cronies.
Three days before the election, Polis responded to a friendly text from a member of The Gazette’s editorial board by saying he wants a “3-5% reduction in state income tax.”
We had heard no such thing from Polis during the campaign nor in an hourlong visit with the editorial board during the primary. His job leading to Nov. 6 was to win an election, and one cannot run against President Donald Trump while running for a tax cut.
We first heard of a Polis tax cut Nov. 3 from Reagan administration free market economist Arthur Laffer, who has served on several corporate boards for Polis and his parents.
Laffer, an economic conservative by all measures, spoke with enthusiasm about the likely election of Polis and said the candidate would cut taxes as Colorado’s next governor.
Polis reiterated his tax-cut agenda during an interview with Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning. It arose indirectly, during a discussion of tax incentives used to lure big companies to Colorado.
“I’m skeptical of corporate tax giveaways but not categorically against them in every case,” Polis said. “I think it is likely we’ll use less of them so we can return more money to taxpayers through lower taxes.”
Polis knows we have a transportation crisis, as state politicians have neglected roads for decades. Many have done so in hopes of coercing voters to raise taxes. If the roads are in shambles, of course they’ll raise taxes. Right? Apparently not. Voters this month soundly rejected a transportation tax increase and separate transportation bonding measure.
“The voters have clearly spoken, so therefore there are two things we know we can rule out,” Polis said. “Those two things are a sales tax and bonding with no new revenue, respectively. The voters have said no, decisively, to those.”
Let this be a message from the governor- elect: Colorado will not raise taxes for transportation. Stop the game. Spend more existing revenues, from the general fund, on highways and bridges.
“I’ve always stressed openness to using some general fund money for transportation, but what we do in a given year is never going to even the gap in the need to build out 21st-century infrastructure,” Polis told Luning.
State government anticipates billion-dollar-plus revenue surpluses for years , and legislators should present Polis with budget resolutions that prioritize transportation. As Polis explains, the voters have spoken. They want roads improved with existing revenues.
Polis continues to speak and act like “a convener.” He wants solutions and promises to collaborate with people of diverse professional backgrounds to solve big problems.
He promised universal health care during his campaign, which means a lot of different things to a lot of different people.
“To cover more people, absolutely, rather than less people,” Polis said in the interview. “In the campaign, this came up a number of times, where some of the policies on the other side would jeopardize people’s insurance that they had today. Our mandate is to save people money on health care, pass those savings along to people who get their insurance on their own or through the employer, and expand coverage to more people.”
Those are all virtuous goals. In pursuing better health care, we hope Polis breaks the mold. To do so, he must focus more on increasing the supply of competitive health care and less on government distribution of “insurance” policies that mostly give the illusion of health care. Health care policies with unaffordable deductibles and co-pays, or those honored by few health care providers, don’t improve access to care.
As Polis explains, Coloradans did not elect him “to keep doing the same darn thing.”
Let’s hope Polis never forgets that all-important observation. “The same darn thing” has not worked for Colorado’s highways, schools or health care consumers. If he governs as an innovative entrepreneur, and not a political ideologue, Polis may silence critics by achieving good results for all Coloradans.
