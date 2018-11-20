Those who live in or visit Colorado Springs have countless reasons to give thanks today and every day.
Start with this community’s location near the center of the United States, which is beyond question the most coveted country in the world. Life is so good here, people from other countries walk thousands of miles with dreams to live even as the least fortunate among us.
Then consider this community’s location in a state with the country’s strongest economy.
At the base of Pikes Peak, with the Rocky Mountain Front Range sprawling north and south, people in the Springs awake each morning to majestic views and a friendly four-season climate that delights us with surprise.
Some consider this region the world’s largest playground, rich with trails, prairies, treacherous slopes, rolling hills, old mountains and new mountains, and most of what one wants from a large city and small towns that surround it.
For those reasons and more, a nationwide survey this year by U.S. News & World Report — the undisputed leader in best-of lists — ranked Colorado Springs as “the most desirable place to live in the United States.”
The Springs’ desirability factor has millennials flocking to the city from all over the country, with that demographic’s numbers increasing by 14.7 percent in this city in a recent five-year span. It spells promise for a stable economic future.
A long list of other recent national accolades includes The Military Times naming Colorado Springs the best large city for veterans to call home.
This community can and should be the best city for anyone of any background to call home.
While giving thanks Thursday at the Thanksgiving table, in the finest sliver of America, we should ask for guidance to share our blessings for the good of those less fortunate. To whom much is given, much is expected.
Residents of Colorado Springs can spread their good fortunes by offering a hand up to the homeless and poor, who often cope with hard lives by turning to alcohol, drugs and other self-destructive behaviors.
We can do more to assist single parents, budding entrepreneurs, and those who suffer mental or physical health challenges.
We can spread our gratitude by showing respect and appreciation for veterans, military personnel and the first responders who protect our way of life.
Let’s give thanks for our good fortunes, while never taking them for granted. Going forward, let’s work to top lists of the country’s most compassionate, loving and charitable cities.
Happy Thanksgiving, Colorado. We have so much for which to give thanks.
The Gazette editorial board