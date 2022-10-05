The tired, ill, hungry, poor, disabled, unsheltered, preborn and minorities who speak no English received the care and defense of Colorado Springs Bishop Michael Sheridan. He died Oct. 27 at age 77 at Penrose Hospital.
Pope John Paul, a canonized saint, appointed Sheridan as the bishop of Colorado Springs in 2003. Sheridan served until Pope Francis accepted his retirement request in 2021. He came to the Springs after serving as auxiliary bishop of his native St. Louis from 1997-2003.
Sheridan distinguished himself as a bishop easily approachable by all. He believed all individuals mattered, even though all were leading lives of sin – including himself. The destitute deserved his love, and the love of God, as much as any king, queen or head of state.
“I and the state of Colorado mourn the passing of Bishop Sheridan, who brought his deep passion as an educator and faith leader to the Pikes Peak region and beyond,” Gov. Jared Polis told The Gazette’s editorial board. “His legacy lives on in the people of all ages who he inspired to acts of charity and kindness.”
Toward his goal of spreading God’s love to every individual he encountered, Bishop Sheridan played a key role in building the Marian House and the Hanifan Center to educate, clothe and feed the poor, to help them obtain housing and counseling. Those charitable assets and dozens of others under the auspices of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado continue helping anyone who asks.
Sheridan discouraged his charities from doubling as vehicles for religious conversion or proselytization. He expected them to serve with no questions asked, no strings attached and no expectations of anything in return. Someone seeking help in a three-piece Armani received the same treatment as those who hadn’t bathed for months.
The bishop led by living like Jesus, using actions more than words. His leadership resulted in new parishes, expanding parishes, new schools and a Catholic Student Center at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. He supported expanding the community’s multi-hospital, state-of-the-art Catholic health care system.
Sheridan led the development of the Office of Ministry for Hispanic Catholics. Latinos had one Spanish-speaking parish when Sheridan arrived. Upon his death, they had six.
Sheridan wanted immigrants to enjoy the fruits of education and constructive work and helped them flourish throughout Colorado. He began writing columns in Spanish and English, leading to controversy that never shook him. Under Sheridan’s supervision, Catholic Charities assisted nearly 250,000 individuals each year.
Just as Sheridan unconditionally loved and respected the poor, in any condition, he loved and defended unborn humans. He became the subject of nationwide ridicule for a 2004 letter that said, “any Catholic politicians who advocate for abortion, for illicit stem cell research or for any form of euthanasia ipso facto place themselves outside full communion with the Church and so jeopardize their salvation.” He was not judging; he was teaching what he believed. The uproar only strengthened his diocese.
Sheridan’s prelacy governed nearly 200,000 Catholics, 39 parishes and missions, and educational facilities that served nearly 10,000 students. Nevertheless, he always made time for those with no money, clout or influence. When students at a Catholic elementary school needed help with a major homework assignment, he gave the children and their parents hours of his time.
Bishop Sheridan was known for putting people and Catholic teaching ahead of diocesan bureaucracy. When Colorado Attorney Gen. Phil Weiser launched an investigation and assistance program to help victims of clergy abuse over generations – a program that would cost the diocese big money – Sheridan fully cooperated.
"One victim of the horrific crime of child sexual abuse is too many; the Diocese of Colorado Springs must own the consequences of having three," Sheridan wrote in a statement in 2019.
Too many of today’s political, corporate and religious leaders cave to cultural and economic pressures that counter what they once stood for. Not Bishop Sheridan. Like few others, the bishop trusted God. He lived for God and all his creation without concern for mortal consequence.
“Only a year into retirement, he’s like, ‘you know what? I think this whole thing’s overrated. Let me go home to God,’” a friend of Sheridan told The Gazette.
For the way the bishop lived – serving God and humanity above all else -- we are all better off.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A public vigil for Bishop Sheridan will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Colorado Springs. His body will lie in state from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Holy Apostles Parish in Colorado Springs. The bishop’s solemn funeral mass begins at noon, Friday Oct. 7 at Holy Apostles. Events will be livestreamed on the diocesan Facebook page @CatholicDioceseCOS or diocs.org. Send memorials to Esperanza Griffith, Catholic Pastoral Center, 228 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.