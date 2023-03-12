Ballots for choosing the next mayor of Colorado Springs and four new members of the City Council went out Friday, so let the voting begin. The election goes through April 4, and the public should know the results that evening.

This local election is of utmost importance for the city’s nearly 500,000 residents. Elections that choose the president, governor and members of Congress get far more attention, but local elections have more direct ramifications on our neighborhood streets, public safety and what we can and cannot do in our backyards.

Colorado Springs has grown in population, economically and culturally for most of the past 14 years. The upward trajectory began shortly after voters chose to restructure the city’s form of governance, transitioning from a council-manager form of government to a system that more resembles the workings of federal and state governments.

Under the old system, the City Council made policy and spending decisions. An imported and appointed city manager worked for the council but too often controlled it — that whole wag the dog dilemma.

The new system, enacted 12 years ago, requires voters to elect a mayor to function much like a president or governor. The mayor, who answers to the people and not the council, runs agencies of the city and can veto the council. This arrangement has given us a separation of powers that better serves the public.

Given the cumulative and positive results of two consecutive strong mayors, Colorado Springs has every reason to elect people who will maintain course. We want more good leadership to sustain our consecutive four-year status as the country’s most desirable city as determined by a U.S. News & World Report survey.

Our next leaders should continue making this among the world’s most coveted tourism destinations. They should continue making their city safe and welcoming for families, businesses, military personnel and veterans who want urban living without high crime, rampant unregulated homelessness and retailers selling “recreational” drugs.

The Gazette’s editorial board wants the city to stay the course, building success upon success. Toward that objective, the board offers endorsements to one mayoral candidate, three at-large council candidates and one candidate for District 3.

The council candidates we favor are business leaders with entrepreneurial mindsets who understand the importance of limited government and minimally regulated economic growth. Our mayoral choice chairs the board of Colorado Springs Utilities, has worked as a private-practice attorney and managed a major state agency. Voters should conduct due diligence before voting, and we hope our endorsements assist in the process.

Mayor

 Wayne Williams: It is safe bet voters would elect Mayor John Suthers to a third term if the law would allow it. Fortunately, another leader with extraordinary credentials — City Councilman Wayne Williams — stands ready to take his place. A member of the City Council and chair of Colorado Springs Utilities, Williams and Suthers have worked together for years, and their accomplishments speak volumes.

The rule of law is essential to maintaining fair taxation, regulation and public safety measures that ensure crime never pays more than obeying a common set of rules in a competitive environment. Regulation of safety and trade allow economies to grow and improve quality of life.

Like Suthers, Williams has a background in law. Suthers had substantial executive experience, having served as Colorado’s attorney general and director of the state’s prisons. Williams has served locally as clerk and recorder for El Paso County and as a member of the City Council. Like Suthers, Williams ran a major bureaucracy as Colorado’s secretary of state.

Williams would govern as a pragmatic moderate, which is what we need to continue improving as a city in which people help each other through work, play, innovation, education or service in the armed forces.

Suthers strongly endorses Williams as his successor for a host of good reasons. To maintain the city’s constructive momentum, The Gazette advocates Wayne Williams as the city’s third strong mayor.

City Council, at-large

 Lynette Crow-Iverson: The creator of Conspire!, a business that serves businesses, Crow-Iverson is uniquely qualified to make our community a better place to live and work. A wellness company, Conspire! helps businesses ensure safe and healthy work environments to enhance the well-being of employees and employers. She told The Gazette her top priorities include public safety, infrastructure and economic development — all essential components of making the city more attractive to the best employers and employees.

Crow-Iverson wants a solution to the community’s dearth of affordable housing. She attributes the problem to a low supply of homes and challenges, such as rising interest rates and home prices, that stop prospective first-time buyers in their tracks.

“Tackling the affordable housing crisis will require an all-hands-on-deck approach at the federal, state and local levels,” she told The Gazette.

“The role of the city is not to build affordable housing, but to set the groundwork for developers and nonprofits to accomplish affordable housing projects.”

That means she understands the best role of local government. It is not City Hall’s responsibility to provide. It is, instead, the city’s role to create an environment in which the market can thrive and provide for all needs.

 David Leinweber: All up-and-coming politicians — including men and women with unproven skills in government leadership — must have a simple answer to the question, “Why are you running?” An elevator speech is too much. Most prospective voters will hear and remember a simple and concise phrase. Leinweber has this down, with a campaign slogan promising “the best life for every neighborhood.”

That’s easy to support. Everyone in Colorado Springs lives in a neighborhood and desires “the best life” possible. Leinweber would achieve this by “prioritizing mental health,” “ensuring responsible growth,” and “creating a safe and economically prosperous community.”

Leinweber has worked and volunteered in Colorado Springs for the past 30 years. He is best known as the owner of Angler’s Covey — an iconic business that serves as a one-stop shop for fly fishing equipment and other outdoor goods.

 Brian Risley: The president and principal architect at CRP Architect, P.C., Risley designs structures that reduce burdens and help people work and lead better lives. Running his business, and working with other businesses, Risley knows which city regulations help and which do more harm than good.

Risley’s priorities include affordability, public safety and “smart” planning for growth. He would reduce the cost of living in Colorado Springs by limiting the cost of government and taking steps to reduce the cost of electricity, gas and water. He emphasizes our need to protect the natural environment while respecting private property rights.

City Council, District 3

Michelle Talarico: As a self-made business entrepreneur, Talarico symbolizes the kind of leadership that makes Colorado Springs an above-average city. She is the co-owner and director of sales for Picnic Basket Catering, Cravings Five Star Events and Buffalo Gals Grilling Company — all of which provide good jobs and improve the lives of customers.

A Colorado College graduate, Talarico has contributed to charities and volunteered her time, talent and energy to a long list of civic organizations for the past 30 years. Talarico clearly loves Colorado Springs and would devote her service on the City Council to making her community the best place to run a small business. She supports law enforcement, fire mitigation and maintenance of parks, roads and other infrastructure.

The Gazette Editorial Board