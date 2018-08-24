Prosecutors hope to convict Christopher Lee Watts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife and two daughters in Frederick. They will not charge him with murder for the death of his son, Niko.
Only Colorado and seven other states shield suspected killers of unborn children from homicide charges.
Had authorities found Watts’ family dead on a military base, or on the lawn of a federal courthouse, they would charge him with murdering Niko. The federal government, California, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, Nevada and most other famously progressive “pro-choice” states would charge the suspect with an additional murder for the death of an unborn human. It is a custom of the civilized world.
California famously used the state’s fetal homicide law to convict Scott Peterson in the high-profile murder of his wife, Laci, and the couple’s unborn son, Connor.
Enlightened “pro-choice” states respect women who choose to keep unborn babies. They seek justice appropriate for the magnitude of loss caused by a deadly, violent crime. They do so while expressly protecting federal and state laws upholding the right to choose abortion. Defending choice should include protecting the choice of women to carry and nurture children through birth and beyond.
State Rep. Lori Saine plans to change Colorado’s status by introducing a fetal homicide bill in the next legislative session. Her district includes the Watts home and the oil field in which a killer hid the bodies.
“As a child, Niko was the victim of a crime, a horrific crime and he hasn’t been given full consideration by our justice system,” Saine told 9News Denver.
It won’t be an easy fight, as lobbyists for abortion rights activists fear fetal homicide laws humanize the unborn. A fetal homicide bill failed in 2015 after Dynel Lane cut an unborn child out of Michelle Wilkins’ womb in Longmont. Lane intended to steal the baby, which did not survive the crime. Wilkins survived. The perpetrator will spend the rest of her life in prison, but the murder of a fetus doesn’t always result in a penalty fitting of the crime.
Instead of charging murder, Colorado prosecutes the suspected killer of an unborn baby with “unlawful termination of pregnancy.” It can be a lowly class-five felony if the unborn baby dies and the mother survives.
California law, by contrast, keeps the crimes serious and simple. The state’s homicide statute says: “Murder is the unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought.”
Survivors who love the Watts family mourn four murders, not three. Britain’s Mirror publication reports Niko died just days before his mother, Shanann Watts, planned to host a gender reveal party with friends and family as the baby entered his fourth month of gestation.
Diagnosed with lupus, Shanann overcame odds to conceive Niko and his sisters, ages 3 and 4.
Some women are murdered because they are pregnant. The killer intentionally ends two lives, but pays for only one.
We don’t know why Shanann and her children died. We only know violence tragically took four lives. Each victim deserves the justice of charges that fit the crime.
Legislators should bring Colorado into the 21st century, by passing a law that treats murder as murder.
The Gazette Editorial Board