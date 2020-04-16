Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.