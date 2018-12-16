Merry Christmas to 47 members of Congress who voted against the farm bill last week. They are an ambiguous image, like that picture of the old woman that also looks like a young woman. Or the picture that looks like a duck or a rabbit.
These farm-bill foes are either Grinches or Saint Nick, depending on one’s perspective.
Two weeks before Christmas, Congress passed a “farm bill” mostly designed to ensure no one goes hungry in the world’s wealthiest country with a record-hot economy.
Although named for its agricultural subsidies, 80 percent of the bill funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as the Food Stamp Program).
The bill passed by 387-47 and will go to President Donald Trump, who plans to sign it.
Among the 47 opposing the bill are U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, and two other Colorado Republicans: Ken Buck and Mike Coffman.
At issue for most who voted “no” is the bill’s lack of stricter work requirements for able-bodied recipients. Opponents of the bill also cited extension of farm subsidies to nieces, nephews and cousins of farmers.
“Current law allows the children, siblings and spouses of farmers to receive subsidies up to $125,000 if they have an ownership stake in the farm and are ‘actively engaged’ in the farming operations,” explains CNN.
“But that provision is vague, and does not require the ‘actively engaged’ family members to live or work on the farm. Remote management, such as overseeing payroll or marketing, can be considered active engagement.”
Whenever Congress debates a “farm bill,” Republicans and Democrats argue the pros and cons of giving food and money to people who don’t work and probably should.
For fiscal conservatives, work requirements are a means of saving money. By getting people back to work, the government can tax their incomes and save the cost of supporting them. It is also a means of liberating people from dependence on small government checks, when they could increase their standard of living by working.
“There is dignity in work, and we don’t help people by enabling them to be dependent if they don’t have to be,” Lamborn said in a conversation with a member of The Gazette’s editorial board.
Work requirements “increase food insecurity and hardship,” argues Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., the senior Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee.
Not long ago, politicians on both sides of the aisle wanted welfare recipients back to work as quickly as possible.
Then-candidate Bill Clinton made welfare reform, including work requirements, a staple of his 1992 Democratic campaign for the presidency. He promised to “end welfare as we know it,” then worked with Republicans in 1996 to pass the “Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act.”
It wasn’t easy. Three of Clinton’s top aides resigned in protest. Critics insisted Clinton’s reforms would sink millions of children into poverty.
Instead, the law did what Clinton and congressional Republicans expected. It helped people move from welfare rolls to payrolls. Before the reforms took place, 13.42 million Americans depended on Aid to Families with Dependent Children. Most were moved to a replacement program called Temporary Aid for Needy Families. By 2016, the number of TANF recipients had fallen to 4.12 million.
Most people are not on food stamps or other government aid because they are lazy, or in any way bad people incapable of contributing to society. Life is hard, and people wind up in difficult circumstances.
This country must always take care of its poor, without condemning or judging them. It should also have the decency to offer a hand up to anyone able and willing to take it. For abled-bodied adults, work is not a burden. It is an honor and privilege our government policies should promote.
The Gazette editorial board