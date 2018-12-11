In solving the growing problem of homelessness, the public should welcome and support innovative ideas to get people off the street.
A local mother-daughter team, looking to help veterans, thinks the “tiny house movement” might offer hope for the homeless.
Few public policy dilemmas seem more intractable than homelessness, which defies a who’s whom list of politicians promising dramatic reductions in the number of people living outdoors.
We have working families in shelters, wanting conventional housing but unable to afford the region’s soaring rents and housing prices. Enhanced community efforts are underway to improve the odds for families wanting better lives.
We also have people living in tents, boxes and makeshift shelters on public and private land who won’t use shelters for various reasons.
Despite efforts, the problem continues getting worse in this region and throughout much of Colorado — even as we see record-low unemployment and a booming economy.
The problem is complex, involving countless combinations of poverty, mental illness, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorders, other disabilities, bad luck, and population growth that drives up housing costs.
Public and private interests are building and expanding traditional shelters. The Springs Rescue Mission opened a new building Monday adding 150 beds, boosting capacity to about 450. The new beds are “low barrier,” meaning individuals can use them without the requirement of sobriety.
With the additional capacity, city officials can eject homeless campers from a large and high-profile homeless community called The Quarry on private land in the south downtown Lowell neighborhood.
The rescue mission plans additional expansion next year, which will add a large kitchen, a 200-person dining hall, a welcome center, and 450 storage lockers for residents’ belongings.
These are all tremendous developments, but we will continue seeing people living in tents and shanties.
Temporary residence in a shelter can work for individuals and families willing to accept assistance in finding permanent solutions to circumstances that landed them on the streets. By contrast, other homeless people have no desire to live in conventional homes. They tell Gazette reporters and others they prefer the autonomy of life in a tent over shelter rules, shelter community and a future of working to afford conventional housing.
A Dec. 7 story by former Gazette columnist Scott Weiser, in CompleteColorado.com, tells the story of Juliette Parker and her teenage daughter, Faith.
When Faith did not get a new cellphone she expected for Christmas last year, she complained to her mother about all she did not have. To give her daughter a new perspective, Juliette connected with the local homeless advocacy organization Blackbird Outreach. She wanted Faith to see people who have it much worse.
The mother and daughter volunteered, as coordinated by Blackbird, to help with the state’s annual Point-in-Time homeless count. In doing so, they mingled with the homeless at a variety of camps. They spent the past year getting to know, serve and love the homeless.
The mother and daughter learned no one-size-fits all solution will work.
The two studied San Antonio’s Haven for Hope community, a model also observed by the Springs Rescue Mission. San Antonio provides single-stop services within a few steps of where the homeless are sheltered.
The mother and daughter began devising plans for a community of 60 tiny homes on private property to house homeless veterans. The community would include services to help vets with a variety of hands-up counseling services. They anticipate developing the project for less than $1 million. If all goes as planned, they will develop additional tiny home communities for other homeless demographics.
No one has come close to resolving our homeless problem. Tiny home villages might not work, but we should encourage innovative thinking to improve options for homeless individuals and families mired in a mind-boggling variety of circumstances.
The Gazette Editorial Board