Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — the only Democratic socialist member of Congress — plans to campaign in Colorado today for Jared Polis. For good reason. Congressman Polis governs as one of Washington’s most doctrinaire, far-left politicians — just like Bernie.
Most Coloradans, especially unaffiliated voters, want politicians to govern from the middle. They reject extremism on the right and left. They don’t want drama. They prefer stability while pursuing their hopes and dreams.
That is why nearly 40 percent of Colorado voters choose neither party and register as “unaffiliated.”
Republican nominee Walker Stapleton has worked eight years as state treasurer fighting to protect Colorado from extreme politics. A few examples:
• Stapleton led the fight against a far-left, massive, billion-dollar-plus tax increase deceptively pitched as a means to fund schools. Nothing ensured the money would reach classrooms, students or teachers. Stapleton exposed the truth and voters of all political persuasions soundly rejected the tax.
• Stapleton led the fight against a radical ballot proposal, pushed by out-of-state left-wing activists, to impose socialized medicine with a 10-percent tax on all working Coloradans’ paychecks. Voters trusted Stapleton and trounced the tax by nearly 80 percent.
• Stapleton governed from the middle — working with Democrats, Republicans, and independents — to protect public employee pensions from politicians pushing reckless fiscal policies outside mainstream practices.
• Stapleton called foul when state transportation officials couldn’t afford highway repairs while spending $150 million for glitzy new offices.
• Stapleton governs from the middle by promising to ensure marijuana tax money funds education.
For eight years, Stapleton has stabilized public policy amid a stormy sea of risky and extreme political experiments. In doing so, he has played a key role in protecting Colorado’s flourishing economy.
Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Polis has represented Boulder from Washington. He has governed from the far left. He tried harming oil and gas production with a 2,000-foot setback. He backed down, but only after the friendly intervention of moderately Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper — who explained how the extreme measure would financially cripple our state.
Though Polis knows to campaign from the middle in a statewide race, voters should assess what he does, not what he says. His record includes:
• Favoring amnesty for 5 million illegal immigrants by cosponsoring House Resolution 2508
• Favoring taxpayer funding of legal fees for illegal immigrants by cosponsoring House Resolution 1005
• Favoring taxpayer funding of education grants for illegal immigrants by cosponsoring House Resolution 6168
• Opposing a United States border wall or fence by cosponsoring House Resolution 1477
• Opposing a rollback of onerous regulations that interfere with small banks making home and business loans by opposing Senate Bill 2155
• Voting to favor taxpayer funding of abortions
• Voting against critical medical care for babies who survive late-term abortions, by opposing House Resolution 4712
• Voting to spend National Defense money funding medical treatment related to sex changes in the military
• Voting against the Protecting Seniors Access to Medicare Act, written to protect Medicare patients from rationing
• Voting against the Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act, written to facilitate appropriate financial consequences on plaintiffs who file meritless, predatory lawsuits
• Opposing all federal control of pot, by co-founding the Congressional Cannabis Caucus and obtaining Forbes #1 ranking among House champions of marijuana legalization
Colorado has two candidates for governor, and voters can find plenty to like in each. Heck, Bernie Sanders is likable — even by those who cringe at his agenda.
For Coloradans wanting stable, moderate governance for all, the choice is clear. Polis offers far-left experiments, including the imposition of a mind-bogglingly expensive, non-fundable socialized health care system. He offers a Democratic socialist’s Christmas list of shiny things that will break our economy.
Stapleton offers stability for taxpayers, pensioners, teachers, energy workers, small business owners, and Coloradans from all walks of life and the full political spectrum. This is Colorado, not Vermont. Pass on the Bernie ticket and choose Stapleton. He will govern for all.
the gazette editorial board