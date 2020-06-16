Job performance. That is the only basis on which an employer should judge employees. For reasons hard to understand, some supervisors terminate workers because they are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, or questioning.
The US Supreme Court finally put a long-overdue stop to it Monday.
By a 6-3 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, the court said employers violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when they hire and fire on a basis of sexual orientation.
“Because discrimination on the basis of homosexuality or transgender status requires an employer to intentionally treat individual employees differently because of their sex, an employer who intentionally penalizes an employee for being homosexual or transgender also violates Title VII,” explained Colorado native Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority.
When the Supreme Court rules, it should always uphold the autonomy and dignity of the individual. By enforcing equal opportunity, the court has tried to end slavery, segregation, state-sponsored religious discrimination, and other manifestations of hatred and groupthink that place institutions and ideologies above persons.
In determining the Bostock ruling, the court heard the stories of two gay men and a transgender woman.
The ruling says Clayton County, Georgia, fired Gerald Bostock for conduct “unbecoming” a county employee shortly after he began participating in a gay recreational softball league. Altitude Express fired Donald Zarda days after he mentioned being gay. R. G. & G. R. Harris Funeral Homes fired Aimee Stephens, hired as a male, after the employee informed her employer of plans to “live and work full-time as a woman.”
Republican appointees Gorsuch and John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in the majority ruling; conservatives Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas dissented.
In an angry and rambling dissent, Alito makes the specious argument that sexual orientation and “sex,” as referenced in Title VII, are two very different things. He argues that Title VII forbids hiring and firing decisions based on an employee being female, but not if the female loves another female.
Alito referenced a hypothetical role-model employee showing up at a company party with a same-sex spouse. She gets fired for outing herself as gay.
“At the party, the employer learned something new, her sexual orientation, and it was this new information that motivated her discharge,” Alito wrote. “So this is another example showing that discrimination because of sexual orientation does not inherently involve discrimination because of sex.”
Yes, it does. If the employee’s spouse had been male, she would have retained her job. Therefore, the firing was a decision based on “sex.” If this exemplary employee had been a male, the employer would not have objected to the female spouse. Either way, it is discrimination rooted in “sex” and therefore in violation of Title VII.
Laws of the United States are designed to create an even playing field for individuals of all backgrounds. The only personal traits that should matter in employment are character, talent, attitude, and results.
All things have exceptions. Title VII and case law establish a ministerial exemption that allows religious institutions to discriminate on a basis of gender when making qualifying hiring and firing decisions. The civil courts have no authority to dictate the qualifications of priests, rabbis, imams, or other clergy.
Other exceptions include employment roles built around gender. The law cannot insist a movie director hire a 19-year-old black female to portray a 50-year-old white male redneck.
Very few employers have legitimate, meaningful reasons to discriminate on the basis of sex — which cannot be detached from sexual orientation. Monday’s ruling moves this country one step closer to the goal of freedom and justice for all.