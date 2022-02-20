Violent protests demanding “equity” achieve nothing compared to sacrifices made by generous individuals and organizations who peacefully donate their hard-earned money to charities that work directly to improve the lives of those in need.
Since the first U.S. cases of COVID in 2020, life has presented new challenges for most Americans and unmitigated nightmares for others. In the Pikes Peak region, we responded by giving at unprecedented levels.
The Gazette, which operates Gazette Charities, has an inside view on the generosity of the greater Colorado Springs community. At the same time people struggled with losing loved ones while trying to dodge a microscopic enemy, they reached into their pockets and gave like never before.
The result, from our vantage, was a record $1,727,433 million in donations this season to Gazette Charities’ Empty Stocking Fund by individuals, families, businesses, organizations and foundations.
The money will assist 20 health and human service agencies throughout El Paso and Teller counties in making lives better. Contributions help provide bus passes, meals and take-home food, school supplies, clothing, GED tests, computers, utility and rent payments, medical prescriptions, career-readiness workshops, counseling, advocacy for victims of domestic violence, programs for children with developmental disabilities, cleanup kits for homeless people, transportation for seniors, veterans’ programs and more.
Of course, Gazette Charities does not do this in a vacuum. Our charity owes enormous gratitude to the Bill and Kyle Hybl families who have long ensured the El Pomar Foundation plays a significant role in boosting the Stocking Fund. This year, El Pomar matched $1 for every $3 donated to the fund up to $200,000. The Bruni Foundation provided matching funds of $1 for every $10 donated, up to $70,000. The Empty Stocking Fund’s overhead is covered by ADD STAFF, Pikes Peak Community Foundation, the El Pomar and Anschutz foundations, and other partners to ensure every dollar donated goes directly to people in need.
Colorado Springs and the surrounding area have long been known as a bastion of above-average charitable giving, and the home of dozens of major nonprofit organizations. As seen by the record success of this season’s Empty Stock Fund, we give even more when times get tough, and people need more help.
We thank the community and encourage a continuing pursuit of more equitable outcomes among the least fortunate through kind and selfless donations by those blessed with something to give — no matter how big, no matter how small. Giving to others bolsters a kinder, gentler, more equitable world.
The Gazette Editorial Board