Nearing the end of eight years of service, term-limited Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has much to celebrate. His booming city, in which he grew up, has set standards others can only hope to meet. It is no surprise the annual U.S. News & World Report survey has ranked Colorado Springs as the country’s most desirable large city for four straight years.

Though voters cannot elect Suthers again — which most would happily do — they can continue his competent leadership. To do so, simply elect Wayne Williams for mayor in the citywide election that concludes April 4.

“Wayne is the only candidate who understands the issues and how to actually solve the city’s challenges,” Suthers declared in his enthusiastic endorsement of Williams.

During Suthers’ second term, municipal functionality accommodated an additional 50,000 residents. During the past eight years, the metropolitan area’s gross domestic product grew by one-third, going from $30 billion to more than $40 billion annually.

The city is building, extending, widening and improving roads. The city attracts ethically conscious companies that create high-wage careers. Cranes symbolize vibrancy, as investors build apartments, office buildings and hotels.

In addition to the all-important U.S. News list, the city ranks high on dozens of “best places” to live and work. Forbes this year listed Colorado Springs among the 50 “Best Places to Travel” — in the world — among only 10 other American cities.

Williams has little to learn in his quest to keep us the best. Much like Suthers, he comes from the big leagues. Suthers became mayor after serving as Colorado’s attorney general, U.S. attorney and director of corrections. Williams ran for the City Council after serving as Colorado secretary of state and setting high new standards for election integrity and security.

We asked Williams and all other candidates to explain in one sentence their reason for seeking the office. Several gave impressive answers to our questions. Yet, William’s said it concisely and best.

“I want to continue the great progress we’ve made under John Suthers,” Williams said.

He would prioritize public safety, transportation, other public infrastructure and build on “the economic vitality of our community.”

As the former executive of a major state agency, and as a councilman who chairs the board of Colorado Springs Utilities, Williams works to improve the city and gets measurable results. He speaks with obvious knowledge about the intricate workings of a major utility, public safety and matters of local governance.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I’ve worked to acquire additional water rights,” Williams told us, in discussing his role as the utility’s chair. “We’ve signed an agreement with Bent County to acquire 15,000-acre feet, which is enough for another 100,000 people. As part of that, we’re switching from the old buy-and-dry method to one that works in partnership with the Arkansas Valley. We are helping farmers to upgrade irrigation systems so we can buy the water that is saved.”

Everyone wins, including the environment. Williams looks to create abundance and efficiency. Too many other politicians — call them zero-sum gamers — foresee inevitable scarcities with dark remedies of austerity. “Pay farmers not to grow food,” they say, so we can have more water. Williams doesn’t think that way.

On nearly all subjects important to Colorado Springs, Williams speaks with vision and a clear understanding of moving parts, offering sober solutions to move us forward. He is not on a crusade to grow the city but respects the need for housing and jobs for all — not just those who got here first.

“I believe this community can and should continue to grow, but we have to do it responsibly,” Williams said. “We must make sure that we have the water and other resources necessary for our population. And frankly, we have to prioritize existing residents.”

Williams, like Suthers, eschews divisive and doctrinaire lines in the sand. Constituents need pragmatic solutions from leaders willing and able to hear all voices. Consider annexations that pit “pro-growthers” against “no-growthers.” Williams sees both sides.

“I like annexation, but I think the first rule is you must have the resources to serve it,” Williams told the editorial board. “So, we have shifted from what I describe as absurd — a rule that says you can annex if there is sufficient water for ‘the foreseeable future.’ I don’t know what that means.”

Williams voted with four fellow council members this month to require the city have 128% of the water needed to meet current needs and the additional demands caused by proposed annexation. In the simplest terms, it allows for growth while ensuring a surplus of water. It ties growth to a guarantee of responsible management and acquisition of water.

A recent poll shows 83% of the electorate supports the new ordinance, probably because it makes common sense.

Old cowboys implore, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Colorado Springs stands as the shining exception to the entropy that afflicts much of urban America. This city is not broken but should always improve. For public safety, economic stability and continued excellence, vote for Wayne Williams and his promise to “continue the great progress.”

The Gazette Editorial Board