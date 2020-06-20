Welcome to the weekend; spend it outside.
The number of new coronavirus cases in El Paso County and the rest of Colorado remains in steady decline. It is time to start living again while taking common-sense measures to prevent another outbreak.
Colorado consistently ranks among the top two or three healthiest states in the country because people here lead active, outdoor lifestyles. We hike, climb, ski, raft, fish, swim, cycle and do just about any other activity imaginable to enjoy high-elevation dry air, sun, and the world’s most awe-inspiring terrain.
During the summer, Colorado celebrates. Communities host concerts in parks that create work and income for local and regional musicians. Farmers markets abound. We attend world-class concerts at amphitheaters. On the Fourth of July, we celebrate freedom with parades, music, festival and fireworks.
Common sense and an overwhelming body of scientific evidence suggest we are far more likely to catch or spread COVID-19 while taking cover indoors. Outside, the virus contends with sunlight, wind, and heat — all elements that weaken, challenge, and even kill the virus as it tries to travel from one host to the next.
The fact Coloradans spend so much time outdoors might explain why our state’s rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
“I think going outside is important for health,” said Julia Marcus, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, as quoted in the New York Times.
“We know that being outdoors is lower risk for coronavirus transmission than being indoors.”
In the interest of getting more people dining outside, Colorado Springs and other cities and towns are blocking off portions of streets to create more outside dining space for restaurants.
Considering the health benefits of spending the summer outside, community leaders should err on the side of restoring outdoor community events ASAP. Have street festivals and events in parks. Open swimming pools and playgrounds. Clergy should consider holding worship services in parks, open spaces and nearby forests.
This is not to say people should crowd each other and throw caution to the wind.
Coloradans have learned how to socially distance. We are accustomed to elbow and fist bumps rather than germ-spreading handshakes. We cover our coughs and sneezes. We compulsively wash our hands. We sanitize doorknobs and other surfaces. Some of us wear masks, which Gov. Jared Polis recommends.
Reasonable safety measures are worth enduring to safely enjoy the outdoors.
Colorado has always been an outdoor state. COVID-19 should make us more outdoorsy, not less. Obey the state’s rapidly changing guidelines for hosting crowds and let’s get back to life as we knew it.
The Gazette Editorial Board