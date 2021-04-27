State politicians want to resolve all health care woes and impose the woke new concept of health care "equity." As usual, they won't come close and will do more harm than good.
As reported in Colorado Politics, legislators want a new compromise version of House Bill 1232 to create a "public option" for health insurance. Here's the essence of the proposed law as explained by reporter Marianne Goodland:
"As introduced, House Bill 1232 gives the healthcare industry — doctors, hospitals and health insurers — two years to reduce health insurance premiums by 20% (10% per year) in the individual and small group market."
Politicians will give health care providers the opportunity to figure out this price reduction on their own. It will kinda-sorta resemble a choice, an essential component of achieving an adequate supply of any service. One must suspend a relationship with reality to see this compromise as anything other than harmful. Here is what happens if health care providers do not agree to simply lower prices by some impossible, collective fiat among competitors.
"If the premium targets are not met after two years, in the third year, the Commissioner of Insurance would come up with the Colorado Option Health Benefit Plan, with its major provision setting price caps on health care services provided by hospitals and doctors."
It means only this: lower prices or the state will do it for you by force. It is a glorified government price-fixing scheme and will have the same effect as all government price caps. It will harm consumers and make health care less available to those least able to afford it. We do not get more of anything by paying people less to produce it.
Politicians must know the ultimate hardship this bill would impose because price controls never work. Republican President Richard Nixon told us fuel was so important the government must cap the price.
"The results were disastrous," explains Nixon's former energy adviser Jack Rafuse, in an article he wrote for the Chicago Tribune in 2007. "Oil exploration and domestic oil production slowed sharply. And foreign oil poured into the nation's gas tanks, filling the booming demand for price-controlled gas."
Baby boomers remember the gas lines and "no gas" signs Nixon caused at the pump, which devasted the economy. This happened because Nixon could not force the owners of oil rights to pump it out of the ground. No one can force an investor to finance oil exploration and extraction at a loss. No one can force oil riggers to work for lower wages when the government lowers the value of their harvest.
Similarly, rent controls have consistently backfired and it doesn't matter the era, the region or the system of governance. As The Economist and Bloomberg Business News document, new rent controls in Berlin are proving a "disaster" for consumers with the least financial means. Owners of rentals are selling them the moment a tenant moves out so they are not stuck leasing their properties against their financial interests.
Whether Republican, Democrat, conservative or liberal, most economists agree. They tell us and show us how price controls interfere with the delicate balance of supply and demand by creating disincentives to produce for demand. It works the same for all goods, services, and commodities. The principles of supply and demand do not care if the target of a price mandate is important (think health care) or trivial (think fidget spinners).
If HB 1232 becomes law, individuals health care providers of all kinds will find every means possible to avoid providing services that don't pay for themselves, let alone generate a profit. They will gravitate toward segments of the market that help pay off medical school loans and the consumer debts incurred when health care reimbursements were not forced down by an unfunded government edict. More physicians will retire early, as they have each time government has interfered in how they conduct their practices.
When health care providers inevitably escape serving the individual and small group markets, people in those demographics will suffer the most.
Price controls are the crudest and cruelest tools in the political magic kit. Intelligent and honest legislators know this trick deceives. If these controls worked, compassionate politicians would have a moral obligation to order costs of food, fuel, clothing, shelter, and health care to track with the price of dimestore yo-yos. After all, these basic human needs are important. If yo-yos are cheap, so should be our fundamental needs.
Of course, price controls do not work that way and never will. They violate fundamental principles of human behavior and market forces. By advocating HB 1232, politicians count on mass cognitive dissonance. They can order a lower price and tell the public they did something good. When it backfires, they're rightly confident few will connect the dots. They'll tell us they tried, but the "greedy" health care providers would not cooperate.
Price controls benefit politicians at a cost to the constituents they pretend to care about. Don't fall for the sleight of hand. Tell them to scrap House Bill 1232 and find a way to provide more health care, not the reduction in care this bill would certainly cause.