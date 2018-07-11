The first rule of modern media: Blame climate change.
Consider coverage of Nigeria’s decade-long genocide.
Militant Islamic Fulani terrorists routinely chop Christian farm families with machetes, or shoot them with machine guns. They pile men, women, and children in mass graves. It is sectarian genocide by any definition.
They have killed more than 6,000 since January, and few Americans know about it. The pack media have little interest in reporting the crisis, as it fits no prefabricated narrative. It is not Russian collusion, immigration injustice, or climate change.
Until recently.
Newsweek went silly two years ago, blaming global warming for the genocide.
“Ongoing tensions reflect, in a way, climate change-induced resource scarcity that threatens food and national security,” the magazine explained.
It took a while to catch on, but Newsweek started a trend. A June 25 New York Times article links the Muslim attacks on non-Muslims to “changing climate conditions.”
The climate change explanations don’t speak of Islamic extremists killing religious minorities. They cast the heavily armed killers as aggrieved “herdsmen,” typically reporting no religious or tribal motives.
The media’s linkage of mass murder and climate change may have inspired Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to rebrand his country’s bloodshed. A “herdsman” apologist, Buhari last week found himself answering for the latest round of attacks that killed more than 230 Christians in just a few days.
Buhari’s explanation: “Climate Change.”
“Climate change is an issue of global significance and the Nigerian government is determined to continue working closely with its neighbours in order to ensure that a long-term solution can be implemented,” said a presidential statement about the slaughter.
Expect more coverage linking the climate to violence and war. Buhari gave the media a state-sanctioned invitation to make genocide part of a favored narrative. He cast Islamic terrorists as victims of global warming, ensuring sympathetic coverage.
Media collectively show little restraint in stretching the use of climate change.
The UK’s Guardian claims climate change “triggers earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes.”
Two days after a natural disaster killed 370 Mexico City residents in September, Newsweek blamed climate change. For an earthquake.
The article explains poor people fear climate change. To assuage their fears, they build reservoirs. The dammed-up water lubricates fault lines, causing them to snap.
If global warming can do all that, it can certainly cause another Holocaust.
The Atlantic, a progressive journal founded in 1857, explains pack media narratives in a 2013 article titled “Why Does the American Media Get Big Stories Wrong?”
“Lots of relatively well-paid journalists duplicate one another’s work. The White House press corps is an illustrative example,” the article explains. “If the number of reporters attending the daily briefing was cut in half, and the people cut were sent out to report on some undercovered story somewhere else, the result would surely be a news media that, in aggregate, produced more information of civic value.”
The article also blames pack narratives on the media’s “excessive deference to government officials.” That would include Nigeria’s president, who plays reporters like a dime-store bongo drum.
Climate change and global warming are serious topics demanding substantial attention. We need to know about climatic trends, what causes them, and how they will harm us. We don’t need journalists propagandizing the concern, blaming the weather for hate and mass murder.
The Gazette Editorial Board