As the strongest storm in recorded history ripped through Colorado on Wednesday, state Senate Democrats risked other people’s lives to give the public a collective middle finger.
Their party’s leader, Gov. Jared Polis, wisely shut down state government for the sake of public safety. All schools and most businesses closed up and down the Front Range and across the Eastern Plains. Authorities closed chunks of I-25, I-70 and other major highways. Shelters filled with motorists stranded in ditches and the middle of streets.
In the interest of public safety, responsible adults in positions of trust did their best to keep colleagues, employees and families safe at home and out of the way of first responders, medical personnel, and others who must work during storms for the sake of public safety and health.
As the historic Bomb Cyclone’s category 2 hurricane winds blew snow horizontally at 90 mph, friends and families of first responders waited and worried. They hoped others would stay home, to minimize risks to police and firefighters responding to calls for help.
A tragedy early Wednesday confirmed their fears. A car slid on I-76, striking and killing state trooper Daniel Groves as he checked on a stranded car.
Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, and other Senate Democrats showed no concern for the public good. They cared only about their need to have their way with minimal process and resistance.
They chose to convene during a crisis to shove through a wildly unpopular bill without the burden of testimony from people smart enough to stay home or go home early.
Senate Bill 181 attempts to defy multiple court decisions, including a Colorado Supreme Court ruling in January. It would counter the will voters have expressed in elections, including their overwhelming rejection in November of jobs-killing oil and gas setbacks.
The bill would stack the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission with environmental activists and others hostile to energy production. It would authorize local politicians to establish nearly any setbacks and other restrictions imaginable. It would likely kill hundreds of thousands of energy jobs, throwing cold water on the country’s hottest economy and rising a recession.
None of that matters, because the new majority Democratic political class knows what’s best for everyone. Senate Democrats rushed to pass the bill while the public and media focused on surviving Bomb Cyclone. Take that, Colorado’s working class. We’re Senate Democrats. We do what we want without concern for stakeholders, public opinion, economic consequences or even public safety.
In addition to rushing the oil and gas bill during the cyclone, Democrats rushed passage of the family leave Senate Bill 188. Democratic Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster promised in a tweet to read out loud “ALL testimony emailed in” to her. She reneged, reading only the names of those who emailed support or opposition — not bothering with the points they made. Who really cares what the public thinks?
Wednesday’s disgrace only upped the ante on what political observers consider a desperate power grab by politicians who act like their days are numbered.
The energy bill began with introduction on a Friday, before key players in the oil and gas industry could review it and offer suggestions. Democrats rushed it through committee the following Tuesday, before stakeholders and the public had time to prepare meaningful objection.
Don’t take our word for this. The typically Democratic-friendly Denver Post editorial board has warned the party about its penchant for pushing legislation without adequate process. The board questioned how Democratic members of a Senate committee could have understood SB 181 when they voted for it.
“The public is drinking through a fire hose trying to keep up with the bills that have been working their way through the General Assembly since January,” The Post’s board wrote. “Now in March, the bills that are being introduced (late bills by definition) are some of the most consequential, and it has become impossible to drink it all in.”
The Post referenced Democratic State Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora, who objected to her party rushing a bill to end the death penalty. It was introduced on a Monday and crammed through committee two days later. Fields needed time for study and contemplation. After all, the man who murdered her son and future daughter-in-law sits on death row.
“No conversations with victims like me who have been harmed,” Fields tweeted. “Voters and victims voices matter. What’s the rush?”
Representative democracy serves the public with a deliberative process. Supporters and opponents scrutinize competing ideas. They process public and expert testimony. Through an array of checks and balances, legislatures typically create good laws that withstand scrutiny.
That is not what Colorado’s Democratic politicians want, after winning every statewide race and taking control of both legislative chambers. Like children, they want their way and they want it now — regardless of anything the little people say. They will have their way, even at the expense of common sense and the risk of public safety. Damn the consequences and damn Mother Nature. We are in charge!
The Gazette Editorial Board