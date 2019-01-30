Defeated anti-energy plaintiffs want Colorado Supreme Court justices to reconsider their ruling.
At issue is the court’s Jan. 14 decision in Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission v. Martinez. The opinion upholds Colorado law, which requires the commission to “foster” energy production and also protect public health and the environment as it pertains to oil and gas drilling.
Plaintiffs wanted the court to revise the law and make public health and environment the commission’s highest cause.
It is a good thing the court declined this request for judicial activism, because all human endeavors affect the environment and public health. If all regulators have to make these considerations the highest priority, we won’t have electricity, cars, roads, hospitals, schools, or other assets that define a developed society.
Had this decision gone the other way, we would see oil and gas wells denied for protection of everything from native grass, to mice, to distant neighborhoods and schools. Anti-energy activists would have a field day obstructing oil and gas.
The case began with a district court ruling against a group of teenager plaintiffs from Boulder and in favor of the Commission. The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned that ruling, leaving the young plaintiffs as victors. Then-Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court. Newly elected Attorney General Phil Weiser took over the case. The Supreme Court overturned the appellate court and sided with the Commission.
The plaintiffs complain the Supreme Court based its decision partially on the dissenting opinion of Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Laurie Booras. The Supreme Court mentions her on three pages of a 28-page ruling.
Booras resigned this month after a disciplinary panel recommended her removal for using ethnic slurs in an email that reportedly disparaged a Hispanic woman and an American Indian woman.
If Booras used such language, we are glad she quit. We cannot tolerate hateful and ethnically based discriminatory behavior by members of the judiciary.
Yet, none of this has a thing to do with the Supreme Court’s final ruling in COGCC v. Martinez. They made their decision on the wording and intent of the law, not on the character traits of one person who opined on the conflict in a lower court. In doing so, they protected an industry that provides good wages for a workforce disproportionately composed of minorities in hard hats.
If we start reviewing legal decisions because of the personal character flaws of those who made them, we will revisit the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to forbid prayer in public schools with it’s 1962 ruling in Engel v. Vitale. Justice Hugo Black — a longtime member of the Ku Klux Klan and an anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant bigot extraordinaire — wrote the majority ruling.
Maybe we should revisit the Civil Rights Act of 1964, if a racist created it. The act liberated African Americans from segregation, but was signed into law by the Democratic president best known for using the N-word nearly every time his mouth moved.
“There’s no question that Lyndon Johnson, despite championing the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 and signing it into law, was also a sometime racist and notorious vulgarian who rarely shied away from using the N-word in private,” reports Snopes, the Democrat-friendly fact checking site. “ … he reportedly referred to the Civil Rights Act of 1957 as the ‘n----r bill’ in more than one private phone conversation with Senate colleagues. And he reportedly said upon appointing African-American judge Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court, ‘Son, when I appoint a n----r to the court, I want everyone to know he’s a n----r.”
As reported by MSNBC, Johnson was “practically a connoisseur” of the n-word at staff meetings and in Senate cloakrooms.
Today, such disgusting verbiage would be good grounds for impeachment and removal. They would not provide good reason to review or question the Civil Rights Act, which has made this country more prosperous and free.
Colorado law protects energy as a greater social good than all the potentially baseless health and environmental concerns activists concoct.
If Booras used ethnically disparaging language, her resignation means good riddance. It has nothing to do with a higher court’s decision to uphold a law that protects the way we live, work and play. The Supreme Courts should stand by its ruling.
The Gazette editorial board