Choose to “Fix Our Damn Roads” by voting yes on Proposition 109, which corrects what politicians have neglected. This measure is a fiscal conservative’s dream-come-true, endorsed by the Colorado Union of Taxpayers, Americans for Tax Reform, and other fiscally conservative watchdog groups.
Voters on on the right, left and center are wisely poised to trounce the counterproductive Proposition 110 — the irresponsible transportation tax hike contrived in secret and poorly marketed.
A new poll by Magellan Strategies shows only 35 percent of likely voters support Prop 110, which asks to increase the state sales tax by 0.62 percent for non-specific transportation projects that include bicycle paths and transit along with highways and roads. That poll and others show majority support for Prop 109, which will prevent the political class from frittering revenues on special interest frivolities.
There’s a reason politicians schemed Prop 110 in secret, behind closed doors. They want to sell the tax hike as a means to improve highways, then splurge at will on bicycle paths and transit projects for Denver. The measure will starve roads and highways in the Pikes Peak region.
Had they aired this bad idea in the open, the public outcry would have kept it off the ballot.
As Prop 110 represents special-interest deception, Prop 109 represents transparency, accountability, and specified results.
Prop 109 requires the Colorado legislature to prioritize roads, highways, and bridges with existing revenues.
To get projects started before highways become more deadly, the measure mandates the legislature to bond $3.5 billion without raising taxes. It directs the money to a list of the state’s 66 most critical projects, as determined by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s non-political empirical data.
Fiscal conservatives are skeptical of government debt for good reasons. It typically funds irrational spending for political gain, placing repayment on the backs of younger generations. We call it inter-generational theft, taking cash from tomorrow’s taxpayer for today’s social programs.
Bonds for Fix Our Damn Roads use today’s tax revenues to immediately fix roads our children and grandchildren need.
Our state government is bursting at the seams with excess revenue, to the tune of $1.3 billion a year. Economists expect surpluses to grow for 20 years.
Fiscal conservatives have good reason to tie the hands of the legislature, which otherwise can do anything with this surplus money.
If we don’t demand politicians spend a good chunk on highways, be assured they will use our money for more Medicaid expansion, transit projects for Denver, and all assortment of potential social welfare programs that buy votes.
They will ignore transportation in an ongoing effort to force voters to raise taxes. By enacting Prop 109, voters ensure at least some of the overflow cash goes to fixing neglected highways — a fundamental responsibility of state government.
Prop 109 compels the political class to spend about $250 million of the annual billion-dollar-plus surplus, less than a quarter of it, on roads.
It would be ideal if the state paid cash for new roads, but the legislature stopped that sensible practice more than a decade ago.
The responsible debt package enacted by 109 — which dedicates money to projects included in the 109 statute — stands as the only way to protect our money and ensure government invests it in a manner that improves highway safety and mobility throughout Colorado for old and young alike.
That’s why Prop 109 was drawn up by the debt-hating, free-market Independence Institute — in broad daylight with participation of the public.
Rein in future spending by the progressive-trending state government. Vote for 109, and ensure responsible use of Colorado’s hard-earned surplus cash.
the gazette editorial board