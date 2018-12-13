Despite a masterful and well-funded public relations campaign, reminiscent of Big Tobacco’s old lies, marijuana is not harmless. Military leaders and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers deserve credit for standing their ground against acceptance of this drug.
When hearing the mantra that marijuana may as well be coffee or tea, consider the case of Richard Kirk. The father of three with no prior criminal history insists a marijuana hallucination caused him to kill his wife with a gun four years ago. He will spend the next three decades prison.
Consider 19-year-old African exchange student Levy Thamba Pongi. He jumped to his death from a Denver Holiday Inn balcony after eating a pot-laced cookie. Pongi traveled to Denver from Wyoming to try pot. The autopsy report lists marijuana intoxication as a “significant contributing factor” in his death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied Pongi’s case and explained how “studies have suggested an association between cannabis and psychological disturbances.”
Media, the Colorado Department of Transportation and law enforcement all report sharp increases in traffic fatalities involving marijuana intoxication since legalization took effect in 2013.
For these reasons and more, American civilians should thank their military for doubling down on enforcement of rules against marijuana consumption by men and women in uniform.
“We are going to stand our ground,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Walrath, the second ranking general at Army Recruiting Command, as quoted by The Gazette’s Tom Roeder.
The issue of allowing pot use among the armed forces arises as laws relaxing marijuana restrictions spread throughout the country. Marijuana use is among multiple factors that disqualify potential recruits.
Military life is not civilian life. We entrust soldiers, Marines, airman, sailors and Coast Guard personnel with planes, boats and a variety of killing machines so they can protect our way of life. These brave men and women sacrifice a slate of personal freedoms so others won’t have to.
“Military units are intended to create units that are effective in combat rather than turning the military into a reflection of the society it defends,” explains Roeder’s article, paraphrasing Heritage Foundation defense researcher Dakota Woods.
“You are by definition excluding certain portions of the public,” Woods said.
We thank and honor military personnel because they are special, not just average. Government should not accept any lowering of standards that poses the potential of those controlling tanks and machine guns having “psychological disturbances” from consuming too much dope.
Meanwhile, as the military endures pressure to accept marijuana, politicians are enacting amnesty policies to forgive marijuana offenders convicted before legalization. The message: We were wrong, they were right. Society was bad, pot is good.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty in November announced a program called Moving on from Marijuana. Dougherty said he is committed to relieve past offenders of “collateral consequences associated with their conviction.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wants to erase more than 10,000 convictions for marijuana-related crimes committed before legalization.
Suthers won’t follow their lead. He believes in holding convicts accountable for intentional violations of laws, even if those laws subsequently change.
This is common sense. We don’t undo thousands of speeding tickets after the Department of Transportation raises the speed limit on a stretch of road. Convictions are punished because laws were broken, regardless of subsequent objections to the law.
Colorado voters unleashed a commercial marijuana market never seen in the history of the world, adding additional substance-abuse problems to a society already struggling with widespread alcohol abuse. We will pay the insidious consequences over decades, and will not undo all the damage.
We applaud military leaders and Mayor Suthers for doing what is right, rather than collapsing under mounting pressure to conform with an unwise, popular trend.