Coloradans in and out of the state’s Sixth Congressional District and Americans throughout the country need U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in Washington.
Coffman’s leadership on the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committees plays a critical role preserving and growing our national defense. He plays a key role in keeping and expanding major military bases in Colorado, whether its Fort Carson, Buckley Air Force Base, Peterson Air Force Base, the United States Air Force Academy, Schriever Air Force Base or any other military installation anywhere in Colorado
Without Mike Coffman lighting a fire under President Donald Trump and the Veterans Administration, the regional VA hospital in Aurora would remain unfinished, going even further over budget.
Not just anyone can work in Congress with Coffman’s level of clout. Colleagues respect 21 years of combined service in the U.S. Marine Corps, the Army, and Army Reserves, serving in both Iraq wars during five overseas deployments.
Coffman was the first member of Congress to help American combat veterans after The Gazette produced a Pulitzer Prize series about the Military discharging service personnel, depriving them of benefits, with Other Than Honorable status for minor offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Coffman did not respond with talk. He immediately adjusted military appropriations legislation to ensure our combat veterans receive mental health care and special attention in getting unfair discharges upgraded to “Honorable” status.
With action, not talk, Coffman reveals himself reliably as a champion of people who work hard and struggle to support children and make ends meet. We don’t need to trust him on this. He proves it all the time. Not with mere actions, but with outstanding results.
Coffman’s concern for ordinary Coloradans led him to intervene in the federal government’s dysfunctional effort to complete the new VA hospital. Because of Coffman, the government replaced the underperforming VA construction management team with the Army Corps of Engineers. His idea, and ability to carry it out, put the project back on track and brought it to completion.
To ensure the federal government would never fail veterans like this again, Coffman permanently stripped the VA of the bureaucracy’s construction management authority. Because of that move, the VA will never be trusted to build another hospital alone. The Corps of Engineers or other agencies, more competent than the VA, will build lead future VA hospitals projects.
Few in Washington, if any, have shown themselves as innovative and entrepreneurial as Coffman. As chair of the Military Personnel Subcommittee for the House Armed Service Committee, he developed a means to improve military recruiting. The Army National Guard will soon test the program, which allows recent retired senior noncommissioned offers to serve in uniform, in retirement status, as military recruiters. The program should liberate thousands of active duty personnel to remain in their fields of specialty, doing work vital to national defense, while avoiding three-year recruiting assignments Coffman calls “marketing” duty.
With Donald Trump in the White House, we need Coffman more than ever. He reliably stands up to Trump and holds him accountable. He leads opposition to Trump’s pursuit of a Space Force, pledging to ensure the plan “never sees the light of day.” He believes the Air Force can do the job, without adding a branch of the military that would compete for funds and create more inefficiency in national defense spending.
While Coffman serves as the atypical politician fighting for the people of Colorado, opponent Jason Crow works as a lawyer defending a who’s who list of slimy white-collar criminals — including a contractor who defrauded the VA. Crow applauds President Barack Obama’s failed Iranian nuclear deal, which double crossed Israel, failed to prohibit Iranian ballistic missile development, did not allow for inspections of Iranian military facilities, and enriched Iran with capital that will fund state-sponsored terrorism.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, desperate to regain power as majority leader, targets Coffman with sleazy and inaccurate attack ads. Another PAC's low-ball ad defamed Coffman by exploiting the tragic death of a young girl who died in a Platte Canyon High School shooting 12 years ago. The ad’s narrative was so close to the story of 16-year-old Emily Keyes, who died in the shooting, her father took offense and asked the PAC to pull the ad. The PAC agreed to minor edits.
Low- and middle-income families, military personnel and veterans cannot afford another run-of-the-mill lawyer working with establishment Democrats to restore the old-and-failed Washington way of business. Colorado and the nation need the high character of the accomplished Mike Coffman in Congress.
The Gazette editorial board